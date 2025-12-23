Lincoln Riley Under Fire as USC vs. Notre Dame Rivalry Goes on Hiatus

The pause of the USC–Notre Dame rivalry has ignited a wave of anger among Trojans fans, and much of it is being directed squarely at USC coach Lincoln Riley. One of college football’s most iconic series, defined by tradition, star power, and national relevance, is heading into an unexpected hiatus after administrators from USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish failed to reach an agreement for the 2026 season.

Negotiations collapsed over the past two weeks, stunning many on both sides. The schools had been close to finalizing a two-year extension in late November, with USC hosting Notre Dame in 2026 on the traditional post-Thanksgiving weekend and the Irish returning the favor in 2027. That plan unraveled when USC officials grew uneasy about the timing of the game and how a late-season loss could be evaluated by the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Criticism Turns Toward Lincoln Riley

The backlash from USC’s fan base has been swift and emotional, with much of the anger aimed directly at Lincoln Riley, who many believe played a central role in allowing the rivalry to slip away. For longtime supporters, the decision represents more than a scheduling adjustment, it signals a loss of institutional backbone. The decision between USC and Notre Dame doesn't fall squarely on Riley, though he has felt a brunt of the criticism.

No voice captured that frustration more clearly than Fox College Football analyst and former USC quarterback Petros Papadakis, who delivered a fiery monologue assessing the situation and the leadership behind it.

“Now Lincoln Riley, the head coach at USC, seems to have gotten his way. They’ve capitulated to a coach who’s not from here, who understands very little, it seems, about USC football,” Papadakis said. “Coaches come and go. Athletic directors come and go. But we’ve lost SC–Notre Dame, and I blame Lincoln Riley and the weak leadership at USC for allowing this to happen.”

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks on his headset in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Papadakis went even further, framing the moment as a historic failure rather than simply a temporary setback for the program.

“This is a dark mark on the university for a lack of leadership,” he continued. “It is a shameful day in the history of college football, and it started with Lincoln Riley. Somebody you would question should even be at the USC football program as the head coach. It’s become a nightmare.”

That reaction mirrors the sentiment of many USC fans who view the rivalry as untouchable, a pillar of the program’s identity rather than a negotiable asset. While Riley was hired to modernize USC football and elevate it in the playoff era, critics argue that competitive caution has come at the expense of tradition, culture, and long-term brand value.

For this segment of the fan base, the frustration is not rooted in fear of Notre Dame or concern over wins and losses. It is rooted in the belief that USC’s leadership failed to protect something bigger than any single season and allowed one of college football’s defining rivalries to fade under watch.

MORE: USC Trojans Battling Recruiting Powerhouses for Five-Star Safety



MORE: What Ethan "Boobie" Feaster's State Championship Heroics Mean For USC Recruiting

MORE: What USC's Betting Odds vs. TCU Says About Trojans Amid Opt Outs

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

What Comes Next for USC vs. Notre Dame

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chat before the game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Both schools insist the rivalry is not dead. In a joint statement, USC and Notre Dame emphasized their shared commitment to restarting the series as soon as 2030. Still, the damage has been done in the court of public opinion, particularly among USC supporters who view this pause as self-inflicted.

Notre Dame has won seven of the last eight meetings including a 34-24 earlier this season and holds a 51-37-5 all-time series edge. But when it comes rivalry matchup, results have never been the sole measure of its value. For USC fans, the outrage is about stewardship. The fear is that, in chasing playoff margins, the program is surrendering the very traditions that once made it powerful.

Whether fair or not, Lincoln Riley has become one of the faces of that concern. And until these two storied programs reunite on the football field, that resentment seems unlikely to fade.