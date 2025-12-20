Lincoln Riley Reveals Changes in USC Trojans' Transfer Portal Strategy

Last offseason, the USC Trojans took advantage of the transfer portal, with 16 committed players added to their roster for the 2025 season. USC’s 2025 transfer portal class was ranked the No. 17 best in the country, per 247Sports.

Notable transfer portal additions for USC included safety Bishop Fitzgerald, offensive lineman DJ Wingfield, and defensive back Chasen Johnson. New Mexico transfer running back Eli Sanders was also a critical piece to the Trojans' rushing attack before his season-ending knee injury. How is USC expected to utilize the transfer portal this offseason?

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with players during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

USC Expected To Be "Less Reliant" On Transfer Portal This Offseason

Entering next season with high expectations to reach the College Football Playoff, USC plans to be “less reliant” on the transfer portal in the offseason, compared to last year, according to Trojans coach Lincoln Riley.

USC enters next season with several returning players on its roster and the arrival of the 2026 No. 1 recruiting class, which could be why the Trojans are being less reliant on the transfer portal.

Before USC’s Alamo Bowl matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs on Dec. 30 in San Antonio, the Trojans however, have already made one transfer portal addition. USC added Oklahoma State defensive back Carrington Pierce on Dec. 14.

MORE: USC Quarterback Husan Longstreet Faces a Transfer Question

MORE: USC Faces Uncertainty As Penn State Turns Up Heat On Coach D’Anton Lynn

MORE: USC Trojans Receive Brutal Injury Update Involving Star Transfer Guard

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Pierce, a native of Rancho Cucamonga, California, was rated as a three-star high school recruit, per 247Sports. Pierce didn’t play in his one season with Oklahoma State and looks to make an impact playing for his home-state team, USC, next year.

USC's Biggest Offseason Needs

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Jadyn Walker (31) and offensive lineman Elijah Paige (72) hold up a “V” to fans after defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Despite approaching the offseason with the plan of being less reliant on the transfer portal, USC still plans to address several key areas where its roster needs improvement heading into next season. Positions on defense that USC looks to address include the linebacker position and its secondary.

The Trojans are set to lose veteran linebacker Eric Gentry, who was one of the top leaders on USC’s defense this season with 76 total tackles, five forced fumbles, and three sacks. USC’s linebacker group was one of the youngest and most inexperienced position groups on the Trojans' roster last season.

Desman Stephens II and Jadyn Walker are the key returners at linebacker for USC next season. However, despite their return, the addition of a veteran linebacker or two will benefit the Trojans' defense heading into next season.

In addition to adding defensive back Carrington Pierce from Oklahoma State, USC also looks to improve its secondary, as its performance will be crucial next season in several of the Trojans' challenging Big Ten games. The Trojans experienced many ups and downs throughout the 2025 season, and adding a third option alongside Marcelles Williams and Chasen Johnson will benefit USC’s defense.

Hoban wide receiver Elbert Hill IV is pushed out of bounds by Detroit King’s Willie Walker on Sept. 5, 2025. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC also brings in talented four-star cornerback Elbert Hill IV as one of the top-ranked recruits in the Trojans’ 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports. USC expects several of its recruits from the 2026 class to make an immediate impact, and Hill is expected to be one of them.

USC’s defensive performance will be critical for the Trojans in achieving their goal of reaching the CFP. Failing to earn a playoff berth, next season would be considered a major disappointment for USC, and questions about Riley’s future with USC could be in jeopardy.

Recommended Articles