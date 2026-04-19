Lincoln Riley Offers Honest Perspective on Kyler Murray in Minnesota

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has become known as one of the best quarterback developers at the college level, and Riley recently spoke about the new beginnings for one of his former quarterbacks, new Minnesota star Kyler Murray.

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) makes a throw against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Lincoln Riley Excited About Kevin O’Connell and Kyler Murray

“Watch out for Kyler Murray in Minnesota. I love the pairing of him with Kevin O’Connell. I think Kevin’s fabulous, and watch out with those two together, it's gonna be a lot of fun,” said Riley on The Jim Rome Show.

Several years ago, Riley helped develop current Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray in college when they were both at Oklahoma. They reached a College Football Playoff, and Murray won the Heisman Trophy, which helped him to be selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

With his experience coaching Murray, Riley has a great understanding of how Murray likes to play and what offensive systems help to maximize his skill set. This comment about his fit with the Vikings and coach Kevin O’Connell demonstrates that this could be an excellent opportunity for Murray.

Recently, O’Connell has been able to work very well with quarterbacks to help them become very productive, and two of the more notable names include Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold.

Murray’s ability to be a dual-threat quarterback is something that O’Connell hasn’t really had the opportunity to develop yet, and could mean great things for both sides. After a decent start to his NFL career, Murray definitely has the potential and talent to have a breakout NFL season with the Vikings in 2026.

NFL Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kyler Murray’s Mentality

“I think Kyler is very ready and eager to play. I know he’s healthy. That is one hungry guy right now. I can promise you that. I cannot wait to see that pairing of Kyler in Minnesota,” added Riley.

After a season where Murray struggled with injuries and staying on the field, he was released by Arizona, who selected him with the top pick in 2019, which means he has to prove himself with Minnesota in this new opportunity.

There’s no doubt that Murray has the talent, but next season it will be about his drive and desire to be successful. Based on his relationship with Murray, Riley understands where he is at and knows that Murray will make the most of this opportunity to continue his NFL career.

Players like Murray do not come around very often, and as a result of that, his play in 2026 will determine how the rest of his career goes, which could lead to significant interest later on.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jayden Maiava

As Riley monitors Murray’s NFL career, he is currently developing another dual-threat quarterback at USC in Jayden Maiava.

Last season, Maiava showed that he has the potential to be one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten as he recorded 3,711 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.8 while adding 157 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

That ability to be dangerous through the air and as a rusher allows Maiava and Riley to get very creative with how they want to run the offense together next season.

Throughout his coaching career, Riley has not only developed quarterbacks who have had very successful college careers, but some of these quarterbacks have found great success in the NFL. That includes Murray, Baker Mayfield, and Caleb Williams, who have all found varying levels of success at the professional level after winning the Heisman Trophy.

Heading into 2026, Maiava could be the next quarterback under Riley to win a Heisman Trophy and find himself selected near the top of next year's draft as one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

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