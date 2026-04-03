Lincoln Riley Gets Real About Jayden Maiava's Growth at USC

During his time as the team's starting quarterback, Jayden Maiava has emerged as a leader for the USC Trojans on the field and off. In his full season as the starting quarterback for the Trojans, Maiava led USC to a 9-4 overall record and led the Big Ten in passing, throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Maiava is considered one of the top returning quarterbacks not only in the Big Ten, but in college football. Experienced leadership could be a difference maker for USC next season, as they bring several newcomers both in the transfer portal and with the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now in the midst of spring practice, Maiava’s leadership for the Trojans has continued to grow and has gotten the attention of USC coach Lincoln Riley. Here’s what Riley had to say about Maiava’s leadership growth in spring practice, as the Trojans continue to gear up for a pivotal 2026 season.

What Lincoln Riley Said

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Jayden Maiava’s Leadership:

“Overall, he’s just had a fantastic spring. He’s just been much better than he has been in any practice period that we’ve had. His comfort level, combined with having to do it with a lot of new skill guys. Pretty much everybody but King [Miller], he hasn’t played with. To be able to come out and produce and be consistent like he’s been the entire spring. Hasn’t had bad days. He’s taken care of the ball. He’s commanded. I think his confidence in leading,” Riley said.

“I think also knowing that some of these other guys that were leaders are gone, and the team and the offense are looking at him to be a leader and to have that presence. It’s growing just like his game is, like it’s right in sync with his game. It’s just more confidence and more personality, more swagger, more attitude, and our guys feed off that when he does, and he’s been like that all spring,” Riley continued.

Maiava Looks To Guide USC Through Difficult 2026 Schedule

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

For the Trojans to accomplish their goal of making the CFP, Maiava will have to play at his best at quarterback for the Trojans. Cutting down on turnovers in the Trojans marquee matchups both at home and away from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is the key.

After losing three road games last season against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Oregon Ducks, USC is set for tests against the Penn State Nittany Lions and defending national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, on its 2026 away schedule.

USC will also play host to the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes at the Coliseum, two games that could decide the Big Ten title race and which teams from the conference earn a spot in the CFP.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

After four years of coming up short of making the CFP with Riley, Trojan fans are desperate for 2026 to be the year that USC finally gets over the hump. Maiava looks to be the reason why next season is a memorable one for USC’s passionate fanbase.