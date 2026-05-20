The Key Factor in College Football Playoff Change Transforming USC’s Future

As the USC Trojans prepare for what they hope will be a successful season, it seems the College Football Playoff is expected to expand from 12 to 24 teams, which could give the Trojans a great chance to make the playoff annually.

With the expected expansion, it is interesting to consider how many times USC could have qualified for the playoff had the College Football Playoff expanded to 24 teams throughout the College Football Playoff era.

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley looks for answers against Oregon during the second half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC Trojans' Top 25 Success

As far as the College Football Playoff goes, it has been in place since 2014, which started as a four-team model. The first season of the 12-team playoff was in 2024, and now it seems quite likely that the playoff will expand to 24 teams.

Looking at USC‘s success in the top 25, the Trojans have been ranked in the top 25 in the final CFP ranking eight times since 2014, and in seven of those instances, they would have qualified for the 24-team playoff.

Under coach Lincoln Riley, the Trojans would have qualified twice after being ranked No. 10 in 2022 and No. 16 in 2025 for the final College Football Playoff ranking.

If the Trojans did have two appearances with Riley, the perception of Riley‘s tenure at USC would likely be looked at as very successful. However, the reality is that with Riley at the helm, USC has been unable to qualify for the CFP, but heading into 2026. This could be the Trojans' best chance.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Big Ten Gauntlet

While Riley and the Trojans do appear confident that they can make a run in the CFP, the Big Ten is a conference that provides elite competition and constant tests throughout the season.

On USC's schedule, there are plenty of games that the Trojans must win, but are very difficult. The Trojans schedule at home includes matchups with Oregon, Washington, and Ohio State. On the road, USC will take on Penn State, Wisconsin, and Indiana, which are all very tough environments to win in.

Over the past three seasons, all three national champions have come from the Big Ten, which shows the type of competition that the conference provides, but also how difficult it may be for the Trojans to win a national title.

With all of these games, there is one key stretch that USC must get through if they want to have an opportunity to compete in the Big Ten and on the national stage. This three-week stretch includes the home games against Oregon and Washington in addition to a road matchup with Penn State.

To win at the highest level of college football, the Trojans must prove that they can find success in a stretch like this. If USC can go at least 2-1 in these three games, the Trojans playoff hopes remain alive with two more matchups that could determine their season. These matchups are the games against Indiana and Ohio State.

For USC to qualify for the playoff, the Trojans must also find a way to at worst split the games against Indiana and Ohio State. If USC can figure out a way to go a combined 3-2 in these games, there’s definitely a chance for them to make the playoff for the first time under Riley and have the chance to make a deep run in it.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Pressure Mounting On Lincoln Riley

Heading into 2026, there is no question that coach Riley is facing a significant amount of pressure to help USC qualify for the playoff and compete for a conference championship. One Riley came to USC, the goal was to compete on a national stage, and so far, the Trojans have not been able to get themselves to that stage. That is why the 2026 season is so important for USC to find success.

Throughout this off-season, Riley has talked about his confidence in the Trojans and the fact that USC is in a “championship window” right now. With a statement like that, Riley must find a way to back it up and figure out how to get USC over the top.

Next season, the Trojans have several players who could help get them over the top, but without question, one of the more important players is quarterback Jayden Maiava, who has shown constant growth throughout his collegiate career and could be set for his best season yet.

As USC heads into next season, Riley’s ability to develop Maiava as one of the better quarterbacks in the Big Ten could be the deciding factor on where the Trojans finish with their daunting schedule.

If Maiava can perform and Riley shows his creativity as a play-caller, there is no doubt that USC has the chance to qualify for the College Football Playoff and could very well win a Big Ten title.

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