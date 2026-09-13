Lincoln Riley Gives Jahkeem Stewart Injury Update After Louisiana Win

The USC Trojans witnessed Louisiana deliver this first in 2026: jumping in front for the lead.

But Louisiana's 3-0 lead didn't last, as coach Lincoln Riley unlocked the offense from there. Even after the Ragin' Cajuns closed the gap at 14-10, USC poured it on, ultimately winning 49-30.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown pass against the San Jose State Spartans in the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans turned to the arm of quarterback Jayden Maiava once again. But also witnessed the freshmen break out, scoring the first four touchdowns for USC including two from tight end Mark Bowman.

Riley got honest about the slow start but also the performance of the first year Trojans in addressing the media following the victory over the Sun Belt Conference power on Sept. 12. Riley also spoke about the injury status of star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart after the game. Here is everything Riley said:

Lincoln Riley Addresses Jahkeem Stewart's Health

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's close, he could've played tonight. But, we told him if you go out there, we'll see if you feel absolutely perfect and even with that, he might not still play."

"He practiced some and felt good, but it needed to be perfect. This extra week will do him go and I expect him to be a full participant at practice this week."

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball before the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Sparked the Slow Start for USC

"Little bit of an up and down win. We had some really good contributions from all three sides, especially early in the game and the early part in the third quarter. Obviously, the punt return was a huge part of the game."

"I thought we did a decent job early in the game after they had a little bit of momentum and then gaining it back midway through the third quarter."

"The penalities are going to be the most alarming thing for us tonight. It was a lot and they were at horrible times. That's something we've got to lean up."

"Give Louisiana credit. Their quarterback is a hell of a player. He makes a lot of plays and covers up a lot. Those guys competed hard and are a good football team. We're excited about the win and there's a lot to cleanup. We were excited to play a bunch of players, which we've been able to do the last three weeks. And this is what you do it for, ahead of conference play."

Impact of Freshmen Igniting USC on All Phases

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) carries the ball against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We've played a ton of young guys and I generally feel very positive."

"But there's still a lot of growth that has to happen. Whether if it's guys playing with the first and second teams or playing down the line, we've got to keep growing."

"My excitement is, our trajectory should be higher because of how many guys are competing and learning from their first games."

"[Mark Bowman] made some plays for us. He got us going offensively and did some good things after the catch. He's dangerous when he's out on the open field."

USC Running Game Feels 'Connected'

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (8) carries the ball against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We felt more connected there. That was a big goal."

"I also thought we blocked well on the perimeter and ran hard. They meshed with the offensive line and tight ends."

USC Defense Continuing to Show Improvement Under Gary Patterson

USC Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson | USC Trojans on SI

"I feel really good about the defensive line and linebacker depth. And in the secondary, there's positions where I wish there were a few extra bodies."

"Hopefully we bring more guys along because we're going to need them."

"I thought the intensity dropped a little bit. Then we came out and had a good start to the third quarter. That was a big point for us, start the second half fast. And then it didn't a little bit. Again, the biggest negative on the night was penalties."

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