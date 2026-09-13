USC Freshmen Steal the Spotlight in Igniting Week 3 Romp of Louisiana

The USC Trojans' 2026 freshman class went through a unique test in their 49-30 win over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Sept. 12.

USC and coach Lincoln Riley got a chance to see if the first-year players were up to playing even later at night. Their showdown against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns came with the unique 8 p.m. PT kickoff time.

Turns out this group of 18-year-olds is young and energetic enough to do damage in the late-night hours, which they showed in Week 3 against the Sun Belt Conference power.

USC Freshmen Responsible for Early Touchdowns

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) carries the ball against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley once again leaned into the efficiency and strong arm of quarterback Jayden Maiava to push the football down the field.

Except Maiava's first-time college football teammates executed the rest of the work on the scoring end.

USC scored its first four touchdowns through members of the 2026 recruiting class. Tight end Mark Bowman fired off the scoring first with a five-yard touchdown catch to put USC up 7-3. However, that wasn't his most head-turning play of the evening.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) leaps over Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns cornerback Avery Demery (10) and defensive lineman Priest Ashe (0) on a 35-yard reception in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The recent Mater Dei High of Santa Ana standout hurdled over not one, but two different Louisiana players for his biggest gain of the evening during the first quarter.

Bowman flew over the defenders like a jet leaving the LAX runway. He eventually scored his second touchdown on that same drive, capping things off with a 9-yard touchdown.

He wasn't the only newcomer who crossed the goal line for USC. Wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt caught a deflected 19-yard pass in the back of the end zone during the second quarter, widening the lead to 21-10.

Then fellow wide receiver Trent Mosley took over, tacking on a special teams score off an 86-yard touchdown following a punt return. The standout from Rancho Santa Margarita Catholic added one other score too; this one, a 21-yard touchdown catch, continuing his epic chemistry with Maiava.

Luke Wafle Joined on USC Freshman Dominance Party

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

Defensively, edge rusher Luke Wafle showed he was more interested in throwing a party in the opposing backfield instead of crashing a late-night college house party nearby.

Wafle displayed his impressive strength and tenacity early against his latest Football Bowl Subdivision challenger. The New Jersey native exploded past the line of scrimmage by cutting inside, then lassoed the ball carrier for a huge tackle for a loss.

Wafle put together a new stellar evening that witnessed the following numbers before the fourth quarter: Five tackles, four solo stops, and a stop behind the line of scrimmage.

The 6-6 talent once again held his own along the line of scrimmage and emerged as a big reason why USC prevented the Ragin Cajuns from turning this contest into a shootout.

Overall Freshmen Production for USC vs. Louisiana

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on an 86-yard punt return against Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns safety Kerry Wilson (26) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowman caught six passes for 83 yards with two touchdowns to lead the Trojans through three quarters.

Dixon-Wyatt caught three receptions and tallied 43 yards, averaging 14.3 yards per catch. Mosley had a relatively quieter night on the receiving end, catching two passes for 33 yards but scoring twice.

Wafle led all USC defenders with hitting seven tackles entering the fourth. But each freshman continues to prove how much they've become cornerstones for the future in the Land of Troy.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.