Three Challenging Player Matchups USC Will Face Against Louisiana

The No. 14 USC Trojans will pull an all-nighter against Louisiana on Sept. 12 since kickoff is slated for approximately 8 p.m. PT.

USC is attempting to coax fans into attending the game with record-low ticket prices, which also comes amid criticism of the nationally-ranked Trojans playing in front of non-sold-out crowds this season. Even the dominant 39-0 USC win over Fresno State featured lots of empty seats despite the Friday primetime kickoff of that Sept. 4 showdown.

Fans who do take in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, though, will see an annual power out of the Sun Belt Conference. They'll especially see these three Ragin' Cajun players who USC coach Lincoln Riley, his coaching staff and the Trojans must account for.

Louisiana Quarterback D'Wanye 'Lunch' Winfield

Lunch Winfield Louisiana Ragin Cajuns Football media day. August 4, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yes, USC and defensive coordinator Gary Patterson must prepare for "Lunch."

Louisiana quarterback "Lunch" Winfield, that is.

He carries one of the more unique nicknames of the college football 2026 season. Winfield shared the backstory of his nickname in 2025: Accidently eating his grandfather's lunch, leading to the elder Winfield calling him "Lunch."

Cajuns Quarterback Lunch Winfield 2, Louisianas Ragin Cajuns take on the ULM Warhawks. Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Well, he certainly feasted on Lamar University in showing his dual-threat capabilities during week one. The 6-2 Winfield tallied 84 rushing yards and averaged 10.5 yards per carry in that 38-7 rout. He also tallied 189 passing yards and completed 72 percent of his throws.

𝗟𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗛 𝗚𝗘𝗧𝗦 𝗟𝗢𝗢𝗦𝗘.@TheLunch7 rolls out, finds space & rushes for a 22-yard touchdown late in the first half for @RaginCajunsFB. ☀️🏈 pic.twitter.com/huw8c1MHia — Sun Belt Football (@SunBeltFB) September 6, 2026

Winfield becomes the first true dual-threat quarterback Patterson and this USC defense will game plan for. Granted, the Hall of Fame coach from TCU has seen his share of running and throwing threats over the years during his Big 12 and Mountain West Conference run. Plus, his Trojans defense looks ready to welcome back defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart, who has sat out the last two games with a walking boot over his foot.

Stewart's presence will be greatly needed to generate a push during third-and-long scenarios when Winfield can turn to either his arm or his legs. Getting in Winfield's face can turn into panic throws, which bodes greatly for USC here.

Louisiana Running Back Darrell Smith

Darrell Smith 22, Louisianas Ragin Cajuns take on the ULM Warhawks. Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Smith presents the other reason behind making this Ragin' Cajuns offense click.

USC has fielded mixed results against the running game. Even pass-happy San José State found success after handoffs, averaging 4.1 yards per carry during its Week 0 contest, won by USC 42-26.

No doubt Louisiana wants the ball in more than Winfield's hands. But also into the bread basket of Smith too so he can break off runs like this one against Lamar.

USC linebacker Deven Bryant already hinted at the defense needing to have strong eyes for this offense. The last thing he and the Trojans want is to become involved in a foot race with Winfield and Smith.

Lousiana Cornerback Brent Gordon Jr.

Sep 13, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Javion Hilson (16) runs the ball as Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns defensive back Brent Gordon Jr. (11) defends during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now onto the defender USC, particularly quarterback Jayden Maiava, must account for.

Gordon Jr. rose as the leading tackler of the Ragin' Cajuns defense with seven against Lamar. But showed his ball skills and breaking ability in grabbing one interception.

But Gordon brings some pass breaking prowess over to this game. Proven by the 11 throws he swatted last season.

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Gordon enters this contest as Louisiana's top ballhawk. And officially the guy Maiava must account for at all times.

Fortunately for Maiava he can hit the short-to-intermediate side of the field with wide receiver Trent Mosley and tight end Mark Bowman to set the tone, and wear down Louisiana early.

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