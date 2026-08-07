Lincoln Riley Doesn't Hold Back on New Bloom Performance Center

Since the beginning of August, the Trojans have been teasing a look at their new football facility. Following the players' first look and the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Bloom Football Performance Center has been unveiled to the public.

This is everything Lincoln Riley said about the grand reveal.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Players and Donors' Excitement for the new Facility

"Hopefully it exceeded your expectations like I think it has for every person that's been able to walk in here," Riley told reporters. "I know we released a couple things on social media from the day we introduced it to the players. The kind of energy and excitement our guys had coming in here for the first time…as good as those videos were, and they were pretty good, it was hard to even put into words what it meant to our players to finally move in here.”

At the beginning of August, the football team’s social media page posted teasers of the new facility. Prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 5, players got a grand tour following practice. As Riley had said, the players’ excitement can be felt through the sizzle reels.

The new home of USC Football. Tonight. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/rnVqPyJAMu — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) August 5, 2026

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, over 500 people were in attendance, including the key donors – Ronald H. Bloom and the Bloom family, Argyros Family Foundation, Robert and Perri Bishop, plus other anonymous donors – and alumni who helped bring the facility to life.

The standalone construction cost for the facility has yet to be disclosed, but USC’s Athletic West has already raised $157 million towards its $200 million campaign, per USC Athletics.

“We've had pretty consistent reactions across the board. When you walk in here, it wows you. It really does…I'm glad you all got to see it today," Riley said. "We're proud that it wows people.”

Functions of the Bloom Football Performance Center

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans run out of the tunnel and on to the field for the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley’s pride in the new facility is how functional it is.

“There's not a lot of fluff in this building. Everything in this building is done for a specific purpose,” Riley said. “Everything here is done to give our players advantages, to give our football program advantages, and we're going to continue to find different ways to use all the different spaces that we put into this.”

The weight room equipment comes from Nike’s new fitness line, Nike Strength, which is one of the perks of USC’s new 10-year deal with the swoosh. The new player lounge comes with a barbershop and access to nutrition, hydrotherapy and sports medicine needs. There are also new media rooms for meetings, film review, team connections and production studios for players building a brand off the field.

our new home… it’s the pLAce to be‼️



Take a look around the Bloom Football Performance Center 👀✌️ pic.twitter.com/Dls3E8xal0 — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) August 6, 2026

For leisure and recovery, there is a theater room, pickle ball and basketball courts, a kitchen, infrared therapy beds, sleep pods plus AI-powered massage chairs.

“There is still a lot of space in this building still at this point that is unused or set up for future growth – so not only is this set up for now, one of my goals of building it is I hope 50 years from now when I'm really, really, really old that whoever's in this thing can," Riley said. " … It's still one of the top facilities, and it's still is the home of USC football and still gives this program every advantage that it possibly could.”

Lincoln Riley's Role in the Construction of the Facility

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Riley shared that he has known about the development of the facility since he was hired as the new coach of the Trojans.

“This first concept came about on the first phone call I had with USC and the first thoughts on it came together on a plane ride to USC on a napkin,” revealed Riley. “Honestly from the day I got here, it has been – start to put this thing in motion and rely on all the different people to get this done.”

With concepts and planning being done in late 2021, Southern Cal didn't start to break ground until Nov. 7, 2024 with construction beginning in early 2025. Riley credited the team for the quick turnaround within two years.

As for Riley’s role, his feedback came from his experience with Oklahoma’s facility in 2019, team members who have worked on other facilities and facilities he had visited in the past few years.

“I really pushed the architects and wanted to find some things that were unique to USC and unique to building a facility in Southern California," he said. "There's a lot here…most notably the outdoor space that we were able to use and able to put together. I think it came together beautifully. But yeah, it was a lot of meetings, a lot of hours and obviously having a great team around you. It was kind of fun seeing it all come together.”

Importance of Having a New Facility

Riley was facing obstacle at first but fought for the creation of the facility for two reasons:

Recruiting, player and staff retention along with updated daily operations

Commitment to the future

“When I took the job, I had never been in an SC facility. Around the country, you knew SC did not have good football facilities. It is what it is. It was pretty commonly known,” Riley shared. “This, honestly, is probably the biggest test of commitment for how invested are we to get this program back.”

Riley added that if the facility was not greenlit, he more than likely wouldn’t have signed with the Trojans.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fifth-year coach also credited all the donors, alumni, administration and staff, like baseball coach Andy Stankiewicz, who didn't have an on-campus field from 2024-2025, for their sacrifice and teamwork to get the project in motion.

“When I came here, the importance of just getting everybody together and on the same page and pushing in the same direction," Riley said. "This building, to me, is like the first real signs of that…Now you see the power of it. They said it couldn't be done, and here we are. That's what happens when the Trojans come together, all united, all on the same page and all motivated. We can do anything.”

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