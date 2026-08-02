New Football Facility Breathes Fresh Air Into USC Trojans Program and Culture

Everything about USC has changed over the past two years. Lincoln Riley has essentially had two separate tenures in his time as the Trojans coach.

There are the first three seasons, two of which included putting everything on the shoulders of Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and asking him to be Superman every week because of atrocious defensive play.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the college football landscape shifted, USC fell behind in NIL resources and had no real front office in place, which affected their ability to recruit at an elite level, particularly in the state of California and retain talent.

They still operated out of an outdated John McKay center, leaned heavily in the transfer portal that produced mixed results, something Riley has admitted multiple times was a mistake. USC also wasn’t strong and talented enough at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball to handle the tougher teams on its schedule.

January of last season started the beginning of a massive shift in the culture around the program, highlighted by hiring general manager Chad Bowden, who then assembled an All-Star personnel staff, and instantly fixed the Trojans NIL collectives and recruiting efforts.

With a strong structure in place, and the Trojans have begun to stack talent. They return 15 starters from last year, most in college football, to pair with the No. 1 recruiting class. Riley hired Hall of Fame coach Gary Patterson to be the new defensive coordinator,

Player accountability reached new heights last year and the team has built upon it heading into the 2026 season. There’s a close brotherhood amongst the players that is hard to ignore. The final and most important step is results on the field, starting with a berth in their first-ever College Football Playoff. The foundation has been laid.

Riley announced during Big Ten Media Days on July 28 that they had moved into the Bloom Football Performance Center 10 days prior. The brand-new 160,000+ square foot, three-story state-of-the-art facility is a culmination of what is trending towards a new era of USC football and a strong investment from the university and donors.

Moving Into the New Facility

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley met with the media following the second day of fall camp on Saturday inside the Bloom Performance Center and couldn’t hold back his excitement about the new facility and what it means for the program.

“This building is magical, it really is,” Riley said. “The response from the players and staff when they were able to first come in here was powerful. This is a significant, significant step for our program and relative to what we all can do in this building. I think relative to showing off the proud history we have here as USC Trojans and all that’s happened and come before us.

"The difference in how we operate on a day-to-day basis from what we’ve done here for the last several years, it’s hard to explain how different it is, how fantastic it is. The job that was done on this building is really fabulous. I give the university credit. You could say or promise that you’re going to build a facility and then you could halfway do it.

“Or you could really do it right and just go over the top and not hold back in any way and that is what our university has done. I’m proud and thankful for the university for making this happen. These first few days in here have been a little bit of a dream.”

A student-athlete at a Division I school will spend more time at their facility than any other place during their college career. The USC players have taken it to another level, Riley says it’s hard to get players to go home. Even Riley himself has essentially moved into the building since returning from Big Ten Media Days with his family away for a few days and fall camp fully underway.

Impact of New Facility

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The opening couldn’t have come at a better time with the start of fall camp and the season less than a month away.

The world-class facility gives USC players a new space to train, prepare, recover and continue building team chemistry and brotherhood. It features multi-level lounges, both indoor and outdoor. The weight room has a seamless transition to a pair of full length practice fields, one turf and one grass.

The locker room has direct access to hydrotherapy and recovery pools. There is a sports medicine suite with an adjoining cooldown pool, a two-story team meeting room and 12 position-specific meeting rooms. The staff has office spaces that provide views of the outdoor terrace and practice fields.

It will certainly catch the attention of recruits as the Trojans have their eyes set on continuing their recruiting surge in the 2028 class, especially in Southern California.

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