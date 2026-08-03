USC Trojans Post Behind-The-Scenes Look Into Fall Camp

The USC Trojans are underway in their preparation for the 2026 college football season with fall camp taking place. USC football’s official social media account posted a behind the scenes look at the team going through their first week of camp.

USC Trojans Underway in Fall Camp

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fall camp for the USC Trojans got underway this past week as the team gets ready for their first matchup of the season against the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Take a look at this video USC posted to their official X account of the team going through drills.

again and again and again again and again and again again and again again and again and again 🔁 pic.twitter.com/b2psoTF5XC — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) August 2, 2026

Not only did fall camp get underway this week, it was also USC’s first opportunity to show the brand new Bloom Football Performance Center to the world. USC coach Lincoln Riley marveled at the new facility after a day of camp.

“This building is magical,” Riley said to reporters. “The response from the players and staff when they were able to first come in here was powerful. This is a significant step for our program and relative to what we all can do in this building. I think relative to showing off the proud history we have here as USC Trojans and all that’s happened and come before us.”

In 2026, the Trojans will be trying to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. USC has a long history of success with countless national and conference titles, but those feel far away as the last two decades have resulted in just one conference championship and zero appearances in national title games.

USC has their work cut out for them to get into the 12-team playoff this season.

USC’s Difficult Schedule

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The August kickoff in “Week Zero” is an earlier start than most teams around the country. USC had to make a late addition with San Jose State on the schedule this offseason once it was confirmed that the Trojans would not have their annual non-conference rivalry game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2026.

Even without Notre Dame on the 12-game regular season schedule, the Trojans still have a difficult slate. Their Big Ten conference schedule includes games against the top three teams in the league from a year ago; the Oregon Ducks, Indiana Hoosiers, and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In each of the past two years, all three of these teams have made the playoff. Furthermore, Ohio State won the national title in 2024 and Indiana won the national title in 2025. Oregon was eliminated by both of these teams in the playoff where they ended up winning it all.

USC will get Oregon and Ohio State at home and then have to go on the road to play Indiana. The Ducks come to Los Angeles on Sept. 26 while Ohio State will make the trip out west for a Halloween game on Oct. 31. USC will play at Indiana on Nov. 17.

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