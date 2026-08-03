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USC Trojans Post Behind-The-Scenes Look Into Fall Camp

The USC Trojans are getting ready for their season opener against the San Jose State Spartans.
Cory Pappas|
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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USC Trojans

The USC Trojans are underway in their preparation for the 2026 college football season with fall camp taking place. USC football’s official social media account posted a behind the scenes look at the team going through their first week of camp. 

USC Trojans Underway in Fall Camp 

usc trojans lincoln riley college football playoff fall camp big ten conference oregon ohio state san jose state indiana
Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fall camp for the USC Trojans got underway this past week as the team gets ready for their first matchup of the season against the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Take a look at this video USC posted to their official X account of the team going through drills. 

Not only did fall camp get underway this week, it was also USC’s first opportunity to show the brand new Bloom Football Performance Center to the world. USC coach Lincoln Riley marveled at the new facility after a day of camp.

“This building is magical,” Riley said to reporters. “The response from the players and staff when they were able to first come in here was powerful. This is a significant step for our program and relative to what we all can do in this building. I think relative to showing off the proud history we have here as USC Trojans and all that’s happened and come before us.”

In 2026, the Trojans will be trying to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. USC has a long history of success with countless national and conference titles, but those feel far away as the last two decades have resulted in just one conference championship and zero appearances in national title games. 

USC has their work cut out for them to get into the 12-team playoff this season.

USC’s Difficult Schedule 

usc trojans lincoln riley college football playoff fall camp big ten conference oregon ohio state san jose state indiana
Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The August kickoff in “Week Zero” is an earlier start than most teams around the country. USC had to make a late addition with San Jose State on the schedule this offseason once it was confirmed that the Trojans would not have their annual non-conference rivalry game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2026. 

Even without Notre Dame on the 12-game regular season schedule, the Trojans still have a difficult slate. Their Big Ten conference schedule includes games against the top three teams in the league from a year ago; the Oregon Ducks, Indiana Hoosiers, and Ohio State Buckeyes. 

usc trojans lincoln riley college football playoff fall camp big ten conference oregon ohio state san jose state indiana
Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In each of the past two years, all three of these teams have made the playoff. Furthermore, Ohio State won the national title in 2024 and Indiana won the national title in 2025. Oregon was eliminated by both of these teams in the playoff where they ended up winning it all. 

USC will get Oregon and Ohio State at home and then have to go on the road to play Indiana. The Ducks come to Los Angeles on Sept. 26 while Ohio State will make the trip out west for a Halloween game on Oct. 31. USC will play at Indiana on Nov. 17. 

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Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

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