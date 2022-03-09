Report: Lincoln Riley Drops Serious Coin On New Los Angeles Home

USC head coach Lincoln Riley has purchased a new home in Los Angeles according to Dirt.com. Writer Wendy Bowman reports that Riley spent a whooping $17.15 million on the new estate in Palos Verdes, Calif.

Bowman writes, "The historic Spanish Revival-style residence is known as the “Roessler Estate,” and was the onetime home of Fred Roessler, the first mayor of Palos Verdes Estates.

Nestled on gated, 3.17-acre bluff overlooking the ocean, in the affluent Palos Verdes Estates enclave, the stucco and terracotta-roof structure is fronted by a circular motorcourt, and then double Old World-style doors open to an enclosed courtyard crowned by a tiered fountain."

Riley was named USC head coach on November 28. He previously spent five seasons at Oklahoma and led the Sooners to four Big 12 titles and four New Year’s Six bowls.

“I am truly excited to come to USC and join the Trojan Family as its new head football coach," Riley said in a press release.

"USC has an unparalleled football tradition with tremendous resources and facilities, and the administration has made a deep commitment to winning. I look forward to honoring that successful tradition and building on it. The pieces are in place for us to build the program back to where it should be and the fans expect it to be. We will work hard to develop a physical football team that is dominant on both lines of scrimmage, and has a dynamic balanced offense and a stout aggressive defense.

I want to thank the administration, coaches and players at Oklahoma for five incredible years as their head coach. We accomplished some great things there and I will always cherish my time as a Sooner.”

