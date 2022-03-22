Lincoln Riley On Los Angeles: 'It's Like Living in a Dream World'

The Lincoln Riley era has officially kicked off in Southern California.

Riley was hired back in November, and is gearing up for his first spring camp with the Trojans. The former Sooner appeared on Trojans Live, alongside hosts Jordan Moore and Keely Eure, to talk about his transition into USC.

“It’s been fun getting to know everybody, getting settled into Southern California. The people — both involved with the university and outside the university have been so great to us, to our families, to all the new staff and new people that have come in, so that part has been tremendous.

And then, building the program — the roster, the facilities — you really, when you come in a position we did, you really try to pull back the layers on every part of this program and try to figure out what’s going on and happening at an elite level, and those that are, let’s keep building that, and the things that aren’t, we‘ve got to get them to an elite level quickly. So, it’s been a lot to do, but honestly, it’s been a lot of fun.”

Riley is excited about the future with USC football, but he also admitted that moving to Los Angeles has been a great experience for his family.

"We've loved every second of it," Riley said. "It's like living in a dream world."

USC football begins spring camp on March 22.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook