Skip to main content

Lincoln Riley On Los Angeles: 'It's Like Living in a Dream World'

Riley was hired by USC Athletics on November 28.

The Lincoln Riley era has officially kicked off in Southern California.

Riley was hired back in November, and is gearing up for his first spring camp with the Trojans. The former Sooner appeared on Trojans Live, alongside hosts Jordan Moore and Keely Eure, to talk about his transition into USC.

“It’s been fun getting to know everybody, getting settled into Southern California. The people — both involved with the university and outside the university have been so great to us, to our families, to all the new staff and new people that have come in, so that part has been tremendous. 

And then, building the program — the roster, the facilities — you really, when you come in a position we did, you really try to pull back the layers on every part of this program and try to figure out what’s going on and happening at an elite level, and those that are, let’s keep building that, and the things that aren’t, we‘ve got to get them to an elite level quickly. So, it’s been a lot to do, but honestly, it’s been a lot of fun.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Riley is excited about the future with USC football, but he also admitted that moving to Los Angeles has been a great experience for his family. 

"We've loved every second of it," Riley said. "It's like living in a dream world."

USC football begins spring camp on March 22. 

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_17426944
Football

USC Spring Ball, Lincoln Riley on Quarterback Room: 'Really Impressed'

By Claudette Montana Pattison3 hours ago
USATSI_17257326
Football

Lincoln Riley Shares Brutally Honest Admission Ahead of Spring Camp

By All Trojans Staff3 hours ago
USATSI_8124587
Football

USC Football Coach Focusing On 'Private Medical Matter', Steps Away From Job

By All Trojans Staff15 hours ago
USATSI_17381130
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. Reacts To Matt Ryan Trade

By Claudette Montana Pattison20 hours ago
USATSI_10504644
Football

USC 2022 Spring Ball: Three Things To Watch

By All Trojans StaffMar 21, 2022
USATSI_15392365
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Ex-USC QB Matt Barkley Signs New NFL Contract

By All Trojans StaffMar 21, 2022
USATSI_17153905
TROJANS IN THE PROS

JuJu Smith-Schuster: Pittsburgh 'It Was An Honor'

By All Trojans StaffMar 19, 2022
USATSI_17924067
Basketball

USC Men's Basketball Eliminated From NCAA Tournament Following Miami Loss

By All Trojans StaffMar 18, 2022