Four-Star Lineman Makes Recruiting Announcement With USC, Washington, Oregon

Tustin (Calif.) four-star two-way lineman Jon Ioane has officially narrowed his recruitment to 10 schools, but the 2027 standout said an early commitment is nowhere on the horizon. With his rare versatility and proven production on both sides of the trenches, Ioane has emerged as one of the top linemen out West and a priority target for several major programs.

Rated the No. 179 overall player in the 2027 class by 247Sports, Ioane plays defensive tackle at a high level but may be just as intriguing as an offensive line prospect. His athleticism runs even deeper than that. Ioane played quarterback during his sophomore season and showed legitimate passing ability before settling into the trenches full-time. That flexibility has only strengthened his stock among Power Four staffs.

Ioane announced a top-10 that reflects both regional familiarity and national reach:

- Oregon Ducks

- Washington Huskies

- USC Trojans

- UCLA Bruins

- Arizona State Sun Devils

- Texas A&M Aggies

- Notre Dame Fighting Irish

- Miami Hurricanes

- North Carolina Tar Heels

- Utah Utes

USC: Familiarity, Comfort, and a Strong Early Connection

One of the clearest themes in Ioane’s recruitment so far is how frequently he has been around the USC program.

“I have a solid connection with the USC staff,” Ioane told Rivals. “I’ve been there more than anywhere and I have a very strong comfort level at the school.”

Ioane’s most recent trip included USC’s rivalry matchup against UCLA, where he was part of a large group of 2027 prospects headlined by fellow defensive line recruits Kekoa Peko, Isaia Vandermade, and Mekai Brown. The Trojans have made early defensive line depth a clear priority in the next cycle, and Ioane fits squarely into that plan.

USC does not yet have a commitment in the 2027 class, but the program has already made strong impressions on several elite local targets. Five-star running back Kemon Spell, the No. 7 overall player in the class, and St. John Bosco four-star cornerback Jaelin Hill are among the biggest names on the Trojans’ board. Ioane’s consistent presence on campus signals that USC is establishing a foundation with multiple key California prospects early.

While USC has built comfort and familiarity, Ioane also noted that other programs are making strong pushes, particularly Washington, which has stayed in consistent contact throughout the fall.

“Washington is recruiting me the hardest,” Ioane said. “They do a great job reaching out and making that connection with me. I love everything about the program and what they’re about.”

It’s a straightforward acknowledgment: USC has long-standing familiarity, but Washington has been the most persistent presence in his recruitment.

A Versatile Lineman With Big-Time Production, Fit With USC

Beyond the recruiting drama, Ioane continues to back up his rankings with strong performances on the field. Across ten games during the 2025-26 season, he recorded:

- 50 tackles (24 solo)

- 14 tackles for loss

- 4 sacks

- 21 quarterback hurries

- 3 pass deflections

- 1 forced fumble and 1 recovery

Those numbers reinforce what college staffs already see: a disruptive, athletic lineman capable of anchoring the interior or flipping to offense depending on long-term development. Very few 2027 prospects combine that level of production with positional versatility.

Ioane made it clear he isn’t rushing his decision, and with ten programs still firmly in the mix, the next steps in his recruitment will likely include more visits, relationship building, and scheme evaluations. For now, USC has familiarity. Washington has momentum. And several national brands remain squarely involved. The race for one of the West Coast’s top trench talents is only just beginning.