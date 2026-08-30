Lincoln Riley Shares Unfiltered Thoughts After USC Trojans' Win Over San José State

The USC Trojans watched coach Lincoln Riley remain undefeated in season openers. This time topping San José State 42-26 on Aug. 29 to kick off the 2026 campaign.

Riley, though, dropped a mix of praise but blunt honesty after claiming the win over the Spartans inside Los Angeles Memorial Stadium.

Lincoln Riley Opening Statement After USC win

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (left) shakes hands with San Jose State Spartans head coach Ken Niumatalolo after the game at the United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Good to get the first one under our belt. But kind of a tale of two games for us."

"First three quarters, a lot of really good football out there with all three sides playing complimentary. They dominated the game for three quarters. Exciting ball and a lot of our guys' first games as Trojans. They made a lot of big plays, so obviously that was the highlight of it."

"Fourth quarter, not up to our standards. A bunch of guys who got opportunities and had several who did not play the way we anticipated. They'll need to learn and grow from it because we're going to need the depth of this roster. We challenged that in the fourth quarter and we did not respond the way we wanted to."

"Games like this, I take it for what it is. You don't hide behind the fact that the fourth quarter wasn't good enough and we're not going to pretend that we didn't dominate the game. We have a lot of work to do, especially with the short week coming up (Fresno State game is set for Sept. 4)."

"We'll have to turn this over quick. The first and second games is where you make a lot of improvements. We've got to go attack this week in short order."

Lincoln Riley on What he Saw From USC Freshmen

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back for a pass second quarter against the San José State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley and USC ended up playing 16 different freshmen on the afternoon.

"I thought they did a good job. It certainly wasn't flawless, but it was pretty damn good."

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Obviously guys contributed on both sides. And a lot of our guys did what we challenged them to do. Which was take what they've done with those opportunities in practice. Plus following guys like [defensive tackle] Jide Abasiri and [quarterback] Jayden Maiava, plus our other older guys. They came out here and let it rip, and they all effected the game."

"Good to see those guys rise up and be ready to play."

Lincoln Riley Reacts to Trent Mosley Breakout Afternoon

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley | USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley

Mosley ended his afternoon catching seven passes for 118 yards and one touchdown.

"He knew well and he kind of just did what he does at practice. I don't think anyone here is surprised."

"He's a consistent player, and an explosive player. I thought he came in and attacked it. He didn't play hesistant and he was a good weapon for us."

Lincoln Riley on the Defensive Coordinator Debut of Gary Patterson

USC Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson | USC Trojans on SI

"It was fun for him to be on the headset and see how he calls the game. But he's pissed right now about the fourth quarter, as you can imagine."

"Our guys' standards are so high, that's why. But that's how it was for our defense. Yet our leaders like Jide let it be known that we can't take our foot off the gas no matter who's on the field or what our situation is."

"We have a standard defensively, and that doesn't change. When you play hard for three quarters, you hand it off to the next group and let them finish the deal. The way our starters played, that deserved to be a single digit score game."

"We've got to get better there because we're going to need those guys."

"I thought we communicated well and made some key stops. Probably the fourth down stop [during the first quarter] in the red zone is something we've spent a lot of time talking about, red zone defense and how that equates. You look at the top defenses in the country, the top red zone defense equals out with that. Not allowing touchdowns down there is everything. Doing that early was what I liked the most."

"He [Patterson] is one step ahead in what he calls and the way he manages the moment. But he's always thinking down the line and you've seen that. And there's a burning desire from him to be great. You feel that and we all feel that."

Lincoln Riley on Running Game

USC Trojans freshman running backs Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux | USC Trojans on SI

"It was steady, solid, but it needs to be better. You're not going to hit a home run on every play."

"But at the same time, we need to be a little more explosive. There were some opportunities for a couple mixed in there."

"But I thought our guys were patient on it and stayed patient with it in terms of how we called it."

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