USC Trojans Face Troubling Coliseum Optics During San José State Rout

USC coach Lincoln Riley is now 10-0 in season openers, as the No. 14-ranked Trojans flexed their talent in a 42-26 win over San José State in Week 0 of the 2026 College Football season.

The Trojans won big time in nearly every facet: quarterback Jayden Maiava was in complete control, the freshman class looks poised to make an immediate impact, new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson showed no signs of rust...

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley head coach Lincoln Riley Lincoln Riley Riley enters the field before the game against the San José State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But where were the fans?

Los Angeles Coliseum Attendance Turns Heads

Much of the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum remained noticeably empty on Saturday, despite considerable optimism surrounding coach Riley and the Trojans as possible College Football Playoff contenders in 2026.

The game was nationally televised on NBC, and it was hard to ignore the lack of fans in attendance for the game.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California enters the field before the game against San Jose State at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are notable circumstances behind the turnout to consider. The game kicked off at noon pacific time with temperatures in the 90s, creating an uncomfortable environment in a stadium that has no shade. The opponent also creates a bit of a lackluster appeal, as the Spartans are coming off a 3-9 season and the Trojans were favored by 38.5-points per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Coliseum at kickoff of USC’s season opener with San Jose State pic.twitter.com/4bOhMY487b — Ryan Kartje (@RyanKartje) August 29, 2026

Didn’t realize USC’s spring game was today. pic.twitter.com/UB10IaZSdU — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) August 29, 2026

However, with USC students already back on campus for fall classes that Monday, Aug. 24, the lack of support turned some heads. Also, ticket prices were surprisingly low, so the financial barrier of entry was less than what it costs to buy a meal at a fast food restaurant.

The Coliseum has a capacity of 77,500, while USC averaged 67,782 fans across its 2025 home schedule. The Trojans announced a crowd of 62,841 for last season’s home opener, which was a 73-13 win over the Missouri State Bears. Early-season attendance later became a topic of conversation amid unusually hot temperatures.

Lincoln Riley Talks USC Fans, Home-Field Advantage

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) makes a pass during the third quarter against San Jose State at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley addressed the benefits and challenges of playing in a city like Los Angeles, after the Trojans' final Big Ten regular season game in 2025.

“I understand that Los Angeles is a place that people aren’t going to show up just because. You have to win. You have to give them something. And when you do, there’s no better sports town," Riley said.

"Those moments in the Coliseum, us playing well, the crowd going crazy, like those are important, man, because every one just gets better. This year was better than last year, and then next year is going to be better, even better than this, and it's just going to keep growing and growing. I just think it shows that this city is excited about the Trojans again. And you feel that. Our players feel that. Our recruits feel that," Riley continued.

USC plays in one of the most competitive sports markets in the country. The Trojans battle the Los Angeles Dodgers, Lakers, Rams, Chargers among other professional teams for attention and ticket spending... meaning Los Angeles fans have no shortage of alternatives.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Great programs have a great home field advantage. It’s worth a lot in this game. And that didn’t exist here for a little while. It does now," Riley said.

USC is certainly building towards that home field advantage but week 0 did not show a huge crowd.

Good news for USC fans is, the 2026 home schedule is filled with exciting opponents as the season rolls on. Both the Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes travel to face USC in L.A... and possibly ESPN's College GameDay will follow. The scene at the Coliseum should look noticeably different then.

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

USC does have a deep history inside the Coliseum. Entering the 2026 season, the Trojans had played 661 games at the historic venue, the third-most by any program in its home stadium. Only Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium (735) and Tennessee at Neyland Stadium (664) had played more. USC’s total includes six victories later vacated by NCAA penalties.

It was a sweltering August afternoon against an overmatched opponent, giving USC fans understandable reasons to watch from home. The Trojans delivered an encouraging win, even if the crowd did not provide the atmosphere that Riley and the Trojans are excited for at the Coliseum.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.