Live Score Updates as USC Trojans Open the Season vs. San José State
In this story:
The 2026 college football season is finally here. In a critical fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley, USC hosts San José State on Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans announced its team captains ahead of the opener: quarterback Jayden Maiava, defensive lineman Jide Abasiri, center Tobias Raymond, defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren and center Kilian O'Connor.
Kick off is slated for 12:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.
Pre Game Updates
Season Opener Game Preview
USC is a massive favorite over a Spartans team that won just three games in 2025. Former Hawaii quarterback Luke Weaver gets the starting nod.
For USC, Heisman hopeful quarterback Jayden Maiava returns after leading the country in QBR and the Big Ten in passing yards in his first full season as the starter. Maiava brings a wealth of experience having started 31 career games.
They also bring back their two leading rushers in King Miller and Waymond Jordan, who is set to see his first action since suffering a season-ending ankle injury last October. Upfront, the Trojans return four starting offensive linemen. Guard Hayden Treter is the only new starter but he did start in the bowl game.
The offensive and defensive front figure to be the two strongest and deepest position units in 2026. Southern Cal has put a premium on those two positions in recruiting but also developing them once they arrive on campus.
“Each year, especially on the line of scrimmage has gotten better and better each year,” Riley said. “I thought last year was our best year on both sides that way but this is set up to be a different level right here which is pretty exciting.”
Gone is D’Anton Lynn as the Trojans defensive coordinator and in comes former longtime TCU head coach and Hall of Famer Gary Patterson.
Patterson brings his stellar resume and history of player development to Los Angeles. Transfer defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren, linebacker Deven Bryant and cornerback Jontez Williams bolster the defense at each level.
Talented Freshman Class
USC made waves on the recruiting trail, signing the No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle.
Offensively, the Trojans will feel their impact in the season opener. Former Trinity League receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley will start at receiver, while five-star Mark Bowman will start at receiver. Boobie Feaster, who just turned 17 after arriving in the summer, is also set to be heavily featured in the rotation.
Five-star Luke Wafle, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class, gets the start at defensive end. And Rock Hill, the No. 1 cornerback, is listed as a co-starter with Chasen Johnson, who is making his return after a knee injury ended his season in early September.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.Follow khollowell_