Live Score Updates as USC Trojans Open the Season vs. San José State

The 2026 college football season is finally here. In a critical fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley, USC hosts San José State on Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans announced its team captains ahead of the opener: quarterback Jayden Maiava, defensive lineman Jide Abasiri, center Tobias Raymond, defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren and center Kilian O'Connor.

Kick off is slated for 12:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

Pre Game Updates

Season Opener Game Preview

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC is a massive favorite over a Spartans team that won just three games in 2025. Former Hawaii quarterback Luke Weaver gets the starting nod.

For USC, Heisman hopeful quarterback Jayden Maiava returns after leading the country in QBR and the Big Ten in passing yards in his first full season as the starter. Maiava brings a wealth of experience having started 31 career games.

They also bring back their two leading rushers in King Miller and Waymond Jordan, who is set to see his first action since suffering a season-ending ankle injury last October. Upfront, the Trojans return four starting offensive linemen. Guard Hayden Treter is the only new starter but he did start in the bowl game.

The offensive and defensive front figure to be the two strongest and deepest position units in 2026. Southern Cal has put a premium on those two positions in recruiting but also developing them once they arrive on campus.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Each year, especially on the line of scrimmage has gotten better and better each year,” Riley said. “I thought last year was our best year on both sides that way but this is set up to be a different level right here which is pretty exciting.”

Gone is D’Anton Lynn as the Trojans defensive coordinator and in comes former longtime TCU head coach and Hall of Famer Gary Patterson.

Patterson brings his stellar resume and history of player development to Los Angeles. Transfer defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren, linebacker Deven Bryant and cornerback Jontez Williams bolster the defense at each level.

Talented Freshman Class

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC made waves on the recruiting trail, signing the No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle.

Offensively, the Trojans will feel their impact in the season opener. Former Trinity League receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley will start at receiver, while five-star Mark Bowman will start at receiver. Boobie Feaster, who just turned 17 after arriving in the summer, is also set to be heavily featured in the rotation.

Five-star Luke Wafle, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class, gets the start at defensive end. And Rock Hill, the No. 1 cornerback, is listed as a co-starter with Chasen Johnson, who is making his return after a knee injury ended his season in early September.

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