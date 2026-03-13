Lincoln Riley Speaks Openly About USC's Offensive Line Development

Entering the 2026 season filled with high expectations, the USC Trojans have been making promising strides during the beginning of spring practice. Throughout the first few practices of spring practice, several notable players from USC’s No. 1 recruiting class have shown what they are capable of and how they can challenge some of the experienced players on the Trojans roster.

In addition to the arrival of the No. 1 recruiting class next season, the Trojans are also set to return star quarterback Jayden Maiava, who is coming off an impressive full season as a starter. Maiava looks to guide USC's high-powered offense to the College Football Playoff, which would be its first in program history.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Following Friday’s spring practice, USC coach Lincoln Riley spoke about the progress the Trojans have made in spring practice so far, especially the play of their freshman.

How USC’s Freshman Offensive Linemen Have Fared:

“Obviously, we return a lot of guys that have played for us, so we’re in that position with our freshmen, where nobody has to play, but at the same time, like any other position here, if somebody’s good enough to play, then they’re gonna play. You love having a point where you know you can just develop these guys. They’ve got some great examples in the room of how to do it,” said Riley.

“There’s not a scenario where maybe you've got to put somebody out there before he’s ready, but if they are ready, then we’re going to go with them. There are definitely a few guys here that are pretty physically developed,” Riley continued.

On Keenyi Pepe and USC’s Offensive Line:

(#44) Keenyi Pepe, OL, 6'7, 330 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. | Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“He’s done a nice job, he’s physically developed. I would put him on the o-line, Breck in that category, being pretty physically developed. Canon Smith has come in and done some nice things. A lot of the guys in the group have. Vlad has come in and done some really nice things as well,” Riley said.

“Pepe’s an interesting combination of some size and power that a lot of times it takes years of a college offseason program to develop, but he’s an athletic guy, too. He’s not heavy-footed. He’s smart, he’s been in here a lot. He’s worked hard to study it. He’s just getting more and more confident each day, and as he gets more confident, we’re going to see those physical gifts that he has, like translate more and more to the competitive situations. And each day you can tell it's a little bit better,” Riley continued.

What Excites Him So Far In Spring Practice:

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The depth and competition in all of the spots. I think the number of new guys, whether they’re young or older, that I very much believe will contribute to this team right away, right now, and I think we have a lot of older guys that have made some big steps as well. I like the makeup of the team,” Riley said.

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