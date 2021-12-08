Lincoln Riley Addresses Sudden Oklahoma Departure: 'Time Will Heal'

Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    Lincoln Riley Addresses Oklahoma Departure: 'Time Will Heal'

    Riley coached his final game with the Oklahoma Sooners on Nov. 27, before accepting the USC job one day later [Nov. 28].
    Lincoln Riley's transition to USC happened fast...very fast. 

    Riley coached his final game with the Oklahoma Sooners on Nov. 27, losing to Oklahoma State 37-33, before accepting the USC job one day later [Nov. 28]. The University of Southern California announced the hire in a press release on Sunday, following the Trojans' 35-31 loss to No. 13 BYU.

    Since Riley left Norman, many Sooner's fans have expressed their disappointment over his sudden departure. Riley appeared on the The Rich Eisen Show this week to clear the air.

    “I hope time will heal that, I really do,” Riley said.

    “I understand they’re disappointed that we left. I do. I have a lot of love for that place. Me and my family poured our heart and soul into that place for seven years. Loved every second of it. Had a tremendous run of championships, success on and off the field. We’ve got nothing but love.

    “These things, when you leave a university, they either fire you or you leave on your own accord and neither one of them are easy and we understand it. Our love for that place will never go away. We certainly hope as time goes on, the time over there will be remembered fondly and everybody will remember all the great success we had together.”

    Riley achieved a 55–10 record in five years with the Sooners, reaching the College Football Playoff three times, four Big-12 titles and four 10-win seasons with OU.

