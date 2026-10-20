Luke Fickell Gets Honest On Facing USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava

The No. 16 USC Trojans are officially off the bye week, and their crucial final stretch of the season begins Saturday night with another road test against the Wisconsin Badgers in primetime at Camp Randall Stadium.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava has been as efficient as any quarterback in the country this season, with 2,045 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and three interceptions. On Saturday night, Maiava looks to lead the Trojans to another statement road win over the Badgers.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Trojans' opponents this season, facing Maiava has been a challenge. To upset the Trojans on Saturday night, the Badgers will have to make life uncomfortable for the USC star quarterback. Ahead of Saturday night’s game, here’s what Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell said about the challenges of facing Maiava.

What Luke Fickell Said About Jayden Maiava

“They have thrown the ball exceptionally well, and I don’t know that would surprise you. I think they’ve got a hell of a combination. He does a great job. I think that they’re unique in their run game. It’s not like you can fall asleep on the run game.” Fickell said.

“That’s where I think they get so many people to have to be able to handle a lot of the counter plays that they have and run really well, but his connection with the wideouts and his ability to move in the pocket, his ability to even create not maybe run as much when he creates, but always keep his eyes downfield. He’s got a lot of trust in the wideouts, and for a good reason.”

“So I think there’s a great combination of him with his ability to throw the football, but also the combination of his ability to extend plays and a really talented receiver group,” Fickell continued.

USC Trojans vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Betting Odds, Keys to the Game

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to pass the ball against the Washington Huskies during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans (6-1 overall, 3-1 Big Ten) enter Saturday night’s road showdown against the Badgers as a three-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds. A win in a hostile environment at Camp Randall Stadium would boost the Trojans' confidence ahead of their most important matchup of the season: the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31. The Trojans also have two other matchups against ranked opponents on the schedule: the No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14) and No. 9 UCLA Bruins (Nov. 28).

The Badgers (4-2 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) are fresh off a 17-7 road loss to the No. 9 UCLA Bruins and look to bounce back as the Trojans are the second matchup of three straight road games that also feature a clash with the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes on Oct. 31.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) sets to pass in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against the Trojans on Saturday night, the Badgers will rely on quarterback Colton Joseph, who leads the team in both passing and rushing. Joseph has thrown for 1,198 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

On the ground, Joseph has rushed for 333 yards and four touchdowns on 69 carries. The Trojans' defense must contain Joespeh on Saturday night if they hope to eke out another impressive road victory to boost their chances of reaching the College Football Playoff in their fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley.

The Trojans and Badgers will kick off at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday night in primetime at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC. It’ll be the Trojans' fourth consecutive game in primetime on NBC, continuing a streak that started with their 41-27 home loss to the Oregon Ducks on Sept. 26.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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