Three Ways Wisconsin vs. UCLA Reshapes USC's Remaining Games

Among the plethora of chaos-inducing games in Week 7 was a battle in Pasadena between the Wisconsin Badgers and No. 9 UCLA Bruins. Both teams are among the five remaining opponents on the No. 16 USC Trojans' schedule.

The two squared off in a tight contest on Saturday, where UCLA managed to scrape by with a 17-7 win over the Badgers. The win helped push the Bruins into the top ten of the latest AP Poll.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) carries the ball to the 4 yard line in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are three takeaways from the Bruins’ win over the Badgers as it relates to USC.

Bob Chesney’s Offense Can Create Plays

First-year coach Bob Chesney has completely turned around UCLA’s program. The Bruins managed to defeat Oregon in Eugene a week before facing off against Wisconsin. Even without starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava, backup Ty Dieffenbach has shown he can take control under center.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) passes in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former FCS Cal Poly quarterback played a good game in his first start as a Bruin. Despite not throwing a touchdown pass, he threw for over 250 yards. Dieffenbach, a pocket passer, showcased his ability to find empty receivers on long passes.

As for the Bruins’ running game, senior Wayne Knight is perhaps their most dangerous weapon. Against the Badgers, he was limited to just 23 rushing yards and one touchdown. But that didn’t stop other backs like Anthony Woods and Jaivian Thomas from stepping in and filling the voids.

USC’s Defense Line is the Key to Stopping These Offenses

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson (center) and defensive tackles coach Skyler Jones (right) talk with defensive tackle Alex Vansumeren (91) against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans' defense has a tough task in hand when they take on both Wisconsin and UCLA. Against the Badgers, the defensive line will need to be ready to contain quarterback Colton Joseph. He was mobile against the Bruins rushing for 71 yards and a touchdown.

UCLA, meanwhile, will be relying on Knight and company to carry the ball in the running game. If USC coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator Gary Patterson can limit Knight as Wisconsin did, they’ll force Chesney to rely more on the passing game.

The Trojans will also have to be able to limit UCLA’s time of possession. In all but one game this year, the Bruins have out-timed their opponents in ball possession. Against Wisconsin, UCLA’s offense held on to their first possession for over eight and a half minutes. Limiting Dieffenbach and his offense's time with the ball will be a major component in their late November matchup.

Wisconsin’s Defense is Still a Threat

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) runs for a first down before he is stopped by Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Bryce West (5) in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest factors in UCLA’s offense was its stellar backfield led by Knight. Wisconsin’s defense was able, for the most part, to prevent the Bruins from running all over them on Saturday.

The Badgers’ secondary came away with two interceptions as well, including one on a trick play. If Riley wants to scheme any fancy plays against Wisconsin, he’ll need to take this into account.

Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava has only thrown three interceptions all year. However, he has stumbled in big-time games. Against Oregon, Maiava had a late interception in the final seconds of the game.

Limiting the turnovers, as he did against Penn State, will be key to Maiava’s success against the Badgers. It also helps that the Trojans had a bye week to give extra resting time to injured players like tight end Mark Bowman and offensive lineman Elijah Paige.

While it is still unsure if they’ll play on Saturday, the rest week couldn’t have come at a better time.

Riley and his offense need to bring the momentum they brought against Penn State into Saturday against Wisconsin. Camp Randall Stadium is another hostile environment, and the Trojans will need to fight off the noise as they did in Happy Valley.

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