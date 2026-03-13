Makai Lemon Hints at Preferred NFL Draft Destination During USC Pro Day

Makai Lemon may have revealed more than just his route running at USC’s Pro Day. The Biletnikoff Award winner subtly hinted at a potential NFL destination Thursday by wearing a New York Yankees hat throughout the event. With the New York Giants holding the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the choice did not go unnoticed by scouts and media members in attendance.

Lemon never verbally declared a preferred landing spot. But the message was hard to miss. For a California native with obvious connections to teams like the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Diego Padres, or the San Francisco Giants, representing the iconic New York franchise during one of the most important moments of the pre-draft process raised eyebrows.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a 32-yard touchdown pass against UCLA Bruins defensive back Kanye Clark (1) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“You’ve got to put in the hard work to be great.”@getabagkai shares his focus with @keelyismyname at @uscfb’s 2026 Pro Day ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mcBiTPBtQO — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) March 12, 2026

Whether intentional or simply symbolic, the timing felt strategic. The Giants are widely viewed as one of the teams most likely to select the first wide receiver in this year’s draft. And Lemon would fit a clear need in New York’s offense. On Friday, NFL analyst Ryan Fowler revealed that Lemon has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Giants.

After star receiver Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending ACL injury last year and slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson recently departing in free agency, the Giants are searching for another dynamic playmaker to support quarterback Jaxson Dart entering his second season and first full year as the starter. If Lemon truly hopes to play in the Big Apple, the circumstances could align perfectly.

Makai Lemon vs. Carnell Tate vs. Jordyn Tyson

The 2026 NFL Draft class features a legitimate three-player race to become the first wide receiver selected. Lemon sits at the center of that debate after producing the most decorated season of the group.

The USC star posted 79 receptions, 1,156 yards, and 11 touchdowns in 2025, earning the Biletnikoff Award and unanimous All-American honors. He was the focal point of USC’s passing offense and consistently delivered against top competition.

That resume contrasts with Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Carnell Tate, who offers a different type of upside. Tate finished the season with 51 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging over 17 yards per reception while functioning as a vertical threat in the Buckeyes’ offense. His combination of size and downfield ability makes him the most traditional “X receiver” prospect in the class.

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) looks on in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Jordyn Tyson brings another intriguing profile. The Arizona State receiver averaged nearly 90 receiving yards per game last season and produced eight touchdowns in seven games. Tyson’s tape suggests top-5 pick talent, but his draft stock remains tied to medical evaluations after multiple injuries earlier in his career.

Each prospect offers something different. Tate carries prototype outside-receiver traits. Tyson flashes explosive playmaking ability when healthy. Lemon, however, blends versatility, route precision, and production in a way that has many evaluators viewing him as the safest all-around receiver in the class. The fact that he thrived as USC’s clear leading receiver only strengthens that case.

Makai Lemon Quietly Answers the Speed Question

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While Lemon’s hat drew attention, his on-field performance addressed another major storyline surrounding his draft stock. The USC receiver elected not to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, leaving scouts waiting for a verified time. They got their answer Thursday.

Lemon reportedly ran 4.53 seconds in the 40-yard dash at USC’s Pro Day, a strong mark for a receiver whose game is built more on route running and separation than pure straight-line speed.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) warms up before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Lemon did admit after the fact that performing drills at USC's Pro Day felt more natural after skipping the physical testing at the national combine.

“This home turf, you know, so it was most comfortable out here,” he told reporters. “I just wanted to come out here and showcase what I can do.”

Nonetheless, Lemon's combination of on-field tape, intagibles and now confirmed speed all validate what many draft evaluators already know: he's a top-5 talent. If his Yankees cap was truly a signal, the hope for Lemon is that the message reaches its intended audience.

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