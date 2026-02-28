Makai Lemon Names His Top Three NFL Quarterback Preferences

Former USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon is back on the field to showcase his talent at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Ahead of his workout, Lemon took the podium to answer questions from the media.

Lemon is labeled as one of the first wide receivers to go in the first round of the NFL Draft, and he has been linked to multiple teams with talented quarterbacks. At the combine, Lemon was asked to share three NFL quarterbacks that he'd love to play with.

Makai Lemon Names Top Three NFL Quarterbacks

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on during warmups before an NFC Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Lemon caught the attention of many with his answers on top of the podium. Lemon was asked to list three NFL quarterbacks he'd love to catch passes from, and he did not hesitate to include his former teammate from 2023 first.

USC WR Makai Lemon on which 3 NFL QBs he’d love to catch passes from. pic.twitter.com/ytRBozxJ5E — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) February 27, 2026

“Caleb Williams would be cool, (a) former teammate. Aaron Rodgers would be cool, he’s a goat, he’s a legend. I’ll go Jayden Daniels," Lemon said at the NFL Combine media day.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Lemon played together at USC in 2023 when Lemon was a freshman. Although Lemon didn't produce nearly the close the 2025 numbers he put up in 2023, Lemon's talent was slowly showing and proved he had chemistry with Williams in Los Angeles.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a 32-yard touchdown pass against UCLA Bruins defensive back Kanye Clark (1) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lemon finished his three seasons with USC with 2,008 receiving yards on 137 receptions and 17 total touchdowns. His 20256 season marked his breakthrough year and cemented himself as a top receiver in the NFL Draft. Lemon earned First Team All-American honors and was named this season's Biletnikoff Award winner.

Ironically, Lemon naming Rodgers as a quarterback he'd love to receive passes from adds up based on recent mock drafts, and could be more of a realistic matchup than most fans are anticipating.

Makai Lemon Could Realistically End Up With Rodgers In Pttsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on after being sacked during the first half of the NFL Wild Card game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lemon has been linked to multiple NFL teams in recent mock drafts leading up to April, but a few NFL teams have reappeared more than others. Along with the Los Angeles Rams, Lemon has also been constantly paired with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The pairing comes with the lack of a receiving core to support veteran wide receiver DK Metcalf. With an offense soon to be led by new head coach Mike McCarthy and the potential return of Rodgers, Lemon brings a unique skillset and could be a key receiver to develop into McCarthy's system down the road.

Metcalf was recently traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Steelers following the 2024 season and recorded 61 receptions on 892 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns.

Jan 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy speaks at a press conference introducing him as the next head coach of the Steelers at PNC Champions Club at Acrisure Stadium.. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Lemon has also been linked to the Los Angeles Rams, where he'd play with NFL MVP Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Adams is set for free agency following the 2026 season meaning the Rams will need a young receiver to help fill the role, and Lemon could be that guy for the Rams.

The 5-foot-11 receiver from Los Alamitos, California now turns to the positional drills to put his skillset on display and cement his first round draft pick.