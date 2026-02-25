Wild Card Destination for Makai Lemon in the NFL Draft

Former USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon has been is tabbed as a likely first round pick in this year's NFL Draft. In a recent mock draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers were recently linked to Lemon, drafting him as the No. 21 overall pick.

The Steelers clinched their spot in the playoffs last season after an AFC North title win, but a struggle-filled performance against the Houston Texans ended their postseason run early. Now, the Steelers look to add depth to their struggling position rooms, like the wide receiver room.

Makai Lemon Linked To Pittsburgh Steelers In Mock Draft

Jan 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy speaks at a press conference introducing him as the next head coach of the Steelers

The 5-foot-11 Lemon became one of college football's most talented wide receivers after his Biletnikoff Award win and First Team All-American Honors. Lemon is following a path of highly coveted former USC wide receivers entering the NFL Combine and Draft, like Atlanta Falcons' wide receiver Drake London and Detroit Lions' wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Lemon was recently paired with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers in a recent mock draft from CBS Sports' Josh Edwards. Pittsburgh has struggled with their receiving core, as wide receiver D.K. Metcalf remains their tried and true wide receiver. This NFL Draft will allow the Steelers to find a counterpart for Metcalf.

The analysis behind Lemon's 21st overall pick to the Steelers comes from the Steelers need for another wide receiver, noting Lemon could be the answer to their receiving troubles.

"It would not have been a surprise if Makai Lemon had been taken much earlier, but his availability is Pittsburgh's gain in this instance. Lemon is a fantastic complement to D.K. Metcalf for whichever quarterback the Steelers empower next season," Edwards wrote.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans

The lingering question of Rodgers' status does remain, as the Steelers will most likely find a quarterback to add incase Rodgers decides to hang up the cleats and retire. However, Pittsburgh adds new head coach Mike McCarthy, who used to coach Rodgers for 12 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, which could be the answer to Rodgers' return this season.

Putting Lemon with a team led by a Super Bowl winning coach, quarterback and veteran wide receiver in Metcalf could make him out to be a potential impact player.

Makai Lemon's Impact For USC Trojans

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins

The Los Alamitos, California native was originally committed to Oklahoma, but when coach Lincoln Riley made the move to Los Angeles to be USC's head coach, Lemon followed suit and flipped his commitment. What the Trojans knew they got in Lemon was a physical wide receiver who's production in the slot goes unmatched.

In his final season with USC, Lemon lead all Power Four receivers in receiving yards and recorded 79 receptions on 1,156 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns.

Lemon leaves Los Angeles with a high ceiling for incoming wideouts like transfer wide receiver Terrell Anderson and incoming freshmen wide receivers Ethan "Boobie" Feaster and Trent Mosley. The Trojans No. 1 ranked recruiting class will have big shoes to fill at the wide receiver position and tight end after losing Lemon, wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane and tight end Lake McRee to the NFL Draft.

Under the development of Riley and inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage, the Trojans receiving group is in good hands, and should compliment quarterback Jayden Maiava going into his second season leading the offense.