USC Star Makai Lemon's Perfect NFL Draft Fit

Entering the 2026 NFL Draft former USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon is projected to be an early pick thanks to his highlight reel of strong hands and route running.

Lemon's athleticism, aggression to move the chains and ability to make any catch happen is notable for any NFL team in need of an offensive star. However, one NFL team has separated themselves as a perfect place to develop Lemon.

Los Angeles Rams the Perfect Team for Makai Lemon

The Los Angeles Rams have continually proved themselves as an offensive powerhouse in the NFL, especially under the leadership of coach Sean McVay. McVay is one of the more brilliant offensive minds in the league, and he has proven that with six playoff berths and two Super Bowl appearances in just eight seasons in Los Angeles.

McVay also has the elite talent that creates a dominant team, like quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. If Lemon were to get drafted by Los Angeles, his playing style would compliment McVay's offense perfectly.

Lemon's final season in Cardinal and Gold came with highlight reel catches and dominant performances in USC's second Big Ten showing. His connection with quarterback Jayden Maiava benefitted coach Lincoln Riley's offense, and proved he can be an instant playmaker in the NFL.

To close out his 2025 season, Lemon finished with 1,156 receiving yards on 79 receptions and 14 total touchdowns, along with a Biletnikoff Award win and a unanimous First Team All-American.

Lemon and Nacua have a very similar playing style, with Nacua being a threat from anywhere on the field with his strong hands, route-running ability and his clutch passes in critical moments. Adams is a red zone machine who's catch radius makes him a common target for Stafford. Adding Lemon to Stafford's air-raid offense could benefit the Rams, especially when Adams' contract will be up after the 2026 season.

Makai Lemon's Talent Paves Way For Next Class of USC Wide Receivers

No matter how the 2026 NFL Draft shakes out for Lemon, it's clear that his impact on the USC wide receiver room is significant, and sets up a new opportunity for the Trojans' newest receivers to cement themselves into Riley's offense.

Lemon and wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane were a package deal that were merely unstoppable against any defense this season. Although Lane had a small setback from his injury in September, Lane's ability to get downfield and turn any red zone opportunity into a score paired perfectly with Lemon's smaller but strong frame that challenged defensive backs.

As Maiava steps into his second season as USC's starting quarterback, his offseason will be spent building new quarterback-wide receiver relationships with the incoming freshman group and his transfer wide receiver Terrell Anderson.

The Trojans welcome four-star, per 247Sports, wide receivers Trent Mosley, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Ethan “Boobie” Feaster from the 2026 class. Paired with a young, dynamic presence like Tanook Hines and complemented by a veteran in Anderson, USC’s wide receiver room is built for both immediate impact and long-term growth.

