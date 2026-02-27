Makai Lemon Doesn't Hold Back About NFL Future at the Combine

Former USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon spoke to the media on Friday before working out at the NFL Combine on Saturday, and the talented NFL Draft prospect revealed his trademark confidence that USC fans are familiar with by now.

ESPN's Turon Davenport asked Lemon about his ability to play as an outside receiver position despite being heavily projected as a slot receiver:

"Anywhere I go on the field, you know, I’mma dominate. Don’t matter if I’m inside, outside. Don’t matter where I’m at, I’m gonna do my best to that. If you put me on the field anywhere, you know, you gon’ see that," Lemon responded to Davenport.

Makai Lemon's NFL Draft Outlook

Lemon won the Biletnikoff Award in 2025 as college football's most outstanding receiver, and the NFL seems to view him just as highly. While he might not be the first wide receiver off the board come April, Lemon still projects as a surefire first round pick in the NFL Draft.

When speaking to the media, Lemon confirmed that he's met with a number of teams including the New York Jets, New York Giants, and Cleveland Browns.

"I’m tryin’ to get in the end zone. I ain’t gon’ let nobody in my way stop me from doing that. You know, the fastest way I can do that, I’mma do that for sure," Lemon said at the combine.

His confidence is backed up by his play on the field. Not only did Lemon catch 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025, he also made countless highlight plays and contested catches. At 5-11, 195, Lemon seemingly plays bigger than his size.

When asked who he compares his style of play to, Lemon brought up former USC receiver and current Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown.

"I'd probably say Amon-Ra St. Brown. You know, the type of grit he plays with, the type of way he can have a positive impact on the team without the ball in his hands," Lemon said.

St. Brown was named a First Team NFL All-Pro in 2023 and 2024, and the former fourth round draft pick has certainly proved his value with the Lions. The comparison by Lemon is also one that other draft analysts have made, and Lemon's similarity to St. Brown is some of the reasoning behind his first-round projections.

Despite the overwhelming confidence, Lemon seems to pride himself on more than his ability at wide receiver:

"I'm there just to be the best teammate I can be. You know if it's blocking or pass catching, no matter what it is," he said.

Makai Lemon's NFL Combine Plans

At the NFL Combine, Lemon won't participate in the athletic testing drills, but he did confirm that he will participate in position drills.

Lemon and the rest of the wide receivers at the NFL Combine will take the field on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET.