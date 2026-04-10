Makai Lemon's One Glaring Weakness Has NFL Draft Scouts Questioning His Star Power

In USC star receiver Makai Lemon's Biletnikoff Award winning campaign, he showed all the makings of an elite prospect ready to take the NFL world by storm. Yet as of late, his draft stock is quietly slipping with the 2026 NFL Draft only weeks away.

Despite being widely projected as a top-15 pick for months, recent pre-draft buzz suggests that teams are beginning to second-guess what should be a straightforward evaluation. Since USC's Pro Day, there has been a disconnect between proven production and impact of measurables that now has scouts questioning what Lemon will be at the next level.

The Measurables Debate Is Creating Unnecessary Doubt

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The concern isn't about what Lemon did at USC. It's about what he looks like on paper. When talking to scouts and executives about Lemon's evaluation, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed that front offices are worried about Lemon's lack of outstanding visual intangibles being a issue for him once he reaches the NFL.

“What are you getting?” one NFL personnel executive told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “I love that dude, watching last year, but evaluating him through the spring, which version of this player will show up in my building? He didn't test great, had a couple of rough interviews from what I've been told. Seems like something is missing, or maybe I'm missing something.”

An AFC scout even went as far calling Lemon "too small and too slow." The truth of the matter is that Lemon's evaluation is be nitpicked due to the built in stereotype that comes with his skillset. Unfortunately, his archetype has historically been undervalued.

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jaydon Hill (8) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At 5-foot-11 with 30-inch arms, he doesn't fit the prototype mold of a star receiver. Neither did his notable pro comp, Detroit Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. But that's also part of why before becoming a three-time All-Pro, he was a Day 3 pick taken in the fourth round. Same with for USC standout Jordan Addison who went 23rd overall but has settled as a productive No.2 option with the Minnesota Vikings.

Meanwhile, small receivers with elite speed like Denver Broncos receiver Jaylen Waddle and New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers find themselves being pushed up draft boards. That bias shows up every year. Being a technical receiver just isn't flashy and so it can sometimes skew the perception of a player's star potential. In short, this isn't about whether Lemon has the talent of a star. The dilemma is that he doesn't have the physical profile that tends to mesh well with talent.

The Prototype Problem in a Loaded Receiver Class

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) looks on in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The context of the 2026 draft class is working against Lemon just as much as the perception. Along with Lemon in the conversation for the top receiver in the class, the other two prospects check every traditional box.

Ohio State Buckeyes receiver has been deemed the safest receiver pick in the draft as he brings size, at 6-foot-2, and elite downfield production. Arizona State Sun Devils receiver Jordyn Tyson offers a similar frame at 6-foot-2, 203 pounds and was the favorite to be the first receiver off the board at the start of the draft cycle before injuries limited him during the 2025 season.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Placed next to those prototypes, Lemon’s profile becomes easier for evaluators to nitpick. That shift is already showing up in the pre-draft process. Lemon recently visited the Pittsburgh Steelers, who hold the No. 21 overall pick, well outside the range he was projected in just weeks ago.

There’s a pattern here. Front offices convince themselves they can wait on players like Lemon because “they’ll produce anywhere.” That mindset is how elite talents slip. In reality, Lemon is a can't miss talent sitting in plain sight with the production to prove it. The only real question is whether teams trust what they’ve already seen or continue searching for something that isn’t there.