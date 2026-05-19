USC Trojans Being Connected to Two 5-Star Receiver Recruits

The USC Trojans are being tied to a pair of class of 2028 wide receiver recruits: Jett Harrison and Braylon Clark. Here are some things to know about each of them.

Jett Harrison Player Profile

St. Joseph's Prep wide receiver Jett Harrison catches a pass in the end zone to score an 19-yard touchdown reception in the first half of the PIAA Class 6A football championship game against Central Catholic at Cumberland Valley High School, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Silver Spring Township, Pa. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jett Harrison is a 6-1, 175 pound wide receiver out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 2 wide receiver in the class of 2028 per 247Sports Composite.

USC offered Harrison back in March of 2026. According to Steve Wiltfong of Rivals, the Trojans may be hosting the five-star phenom this summer.

“Beyond Miami, Oregon, and Ohio State, the elder Harrison said his son may also be visit Alabama and USC this summer,” Wiltfong said.

Braylon Clark Player Profile

Braylon Clark, Charlotte Country Day wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Braylon Clark is a 6-2, 188 pound wide receiver out of Charlotte, North Carolina. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 4 wide receiver in the class of 2028 per 247Sports Composite.

USC is one of the schools that has impressed Clark.

“The schools that continue to impress me the most in my process are Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Alabama, UCLA, South Carolina, Miami, USC, and Florida,” Clark told Rivals.

Clark named 10 schools so even though USC is thought of highly, they will still have a lot of work to do to further stand out among the rest and earn Clark’s commitment.

In 10 games as a sophomore for Charlotte Country Day School in 2025-26, Clark had 65 receptions for 1,093 yards and 12 touchdowns.

USC's Success With Wide Receivers

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Southern California Trojans receiver Makai Lemon is selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as the number 20 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans have become one of the best programs in the country when it comes to developing wide receivers. This includes their most recent star wide receiver, Makai Lemon. Lemon signed with USC as a member of their 2023 high school recruiting class under coach Lincoln Riley.

Lemon improved each season he was at USC. It lad to what was his eventual final season in college in 2025. Lemon finished top 10 in the country in the regular season in receptions (79), receiving yards (1,156), and receiving touchdowns (11). He was named the 2025 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner, becoming the first Trojan to win it since Marqise Lee back in 12.

Lemon was selected No. 20 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The second best wideout on USC in 2025 was wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane. Lane was selected in the with the No. 80 overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

Furthermore, current NFL wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, Drake London, Michael Pittman Jr., and Jordan Addison are all considered to be among the best wideouts in the league. All of them are former Trojans.

Going to USC as a highly rated wide receiver recruit has paid off in the past. Will it continue in the future?

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