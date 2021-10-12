    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballRecruitingTrojan NewsTrojans in the ProsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Insider Eliminates Top Candidate for USC Coaching Vacancy

    This SEC coach is not 'a fit' for USC, despite being 6-0 this season.
    Author:

    Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops has gained national attention after starting the Wildcats' 2021 season with a 6-0 overall record.  

    As the USC Trojans continue their national search for Clay Helton's successor, some may think, why not Stoops? Sports Illustrated writer Pat Forde wrote a column on some potential candidates for the Southern California job opening, and admitted that Stoops isn't 'a fit'.

    "The last coach who started a season 6–0 in Lexington was a Mr. Paul Bryant, in 1950," Forde said. "If Stoops can’t parlay that into a pile of cash or a different job, he’s not trying hard enough. While Stoops may be grazing the ceiling of what he can do at Kentucky, it still might be preferable to trying to resurrect the faded glory of Nebraska. He’s not a fit at USC. Could LSU take an interest?"

    Kentucky currently ranks at No. 11 in the AP Top 25 poll; a major improvement from week one, as they started the 2021 season unranked. 

    USA TODAY

    USA TODAY

    [READ: Pete Carroll Breaks Silence on Current State of USC's Football Program]

    Recommended Articles

    USC athletic director Mike Bohn announced the change in leadership at Southern California on September 13, just two days after the Trojans' first loss of the season to Stanford.

    Bohn named cornerbacks coach Donte Williams, interim for the remainder of the 2021 college football season. Fans were excited about the new opportunity for Williams, but the Trojans currently sit at 3-3, and have taken several tough losses at home. If USC keeps losing under Williams, it's hard to envision a scenario where he would hold onto his title as head coach next season.

    [READ: Carson Palmer on Firing Clay Helton: 'This Is The Right Strategy']

    .----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_11212513
    Football

    Insider Eliminates Top Candidate for USC Coaching Vacancy

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16835199
    TROJANS IN THE PROS

    NFL WR Michael Pittman Jr. Balled Out in Colts OT Loss to Ravens

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_16926565
    Football

    SI Pac-12 Week 7 Power Rankings: USC Drops Again

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_16911051
    Football

    Pete Carroll Breaks Silence on Current State of USC's Football Program: 'Expectations are Part of the Problem'

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16929676
    TROJANS IN THE PROS

    Report: Former USC Wide Receiver Suffers Season Ending Injury

    20 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-08-08 at 10.47.45 AM
    Football

    Injury Report: Freshman TE Michael Trigg's Status Revealed

    Oct 11, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-10-10 at 4.58.34 PM
    Football

    USC OL Brett Neilon: Home Losses Feel Like 'Déjà vu'

    Oct 10, 2021
    USATSI_16462781
    Football

    Should USC WR Drake London Be Considered for Heisman Candidacy?

    Oct 10, 2021