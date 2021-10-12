Insider Eliminates Top Candidate for USC Coaching Vacancy

This SEC coach is not 'a fit' for USC, despite being 6-0 this season.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops has gained national attention after starting the Wildcats' 2021 season with a 6-0 overall record.

As the USC Trojans continue their national search for Clay Helton's successor, some may think, why not Stoops? Sports Illustrated writer Pat Forde wrote a column on some potential candidates for the Southern California job opening, and admitted that Stoops isn't 'a fit'.

"The last coach who started a season 6–0 in Lexington was a Mr. Paul Bryant, in 1950," Forde said. "If Stoops can’t parlay that into a pile of cash or a different job, he’s not trying hard enough. While Stoops may be grazing the ceiling of what he can do at Kentucky, it still might be preferable to trying to resurrect the faded glory of Nebraska. He’s not a fit at USC. Could LSU take an interest?"

Kentucky currently ranks at No. 11 in the AP Top 25 poll; a major improvement from week one, as they started the 2021 season unranked.

USC athletic director Mike Bohn announced the change in leadership at Southern California on September 13, just two days after the Trojans' first loss of the season to Stanford.

Bohn named cornerbacks coach Donte Williams, interim for the remainder of the 2021 college football season. Fans were excited about the new opportunity for Williams, but the Trojans currently sit at 3-3, and have taken several tough losses at home. If USC keeps losing under Williams, it's hard to envision a scenario where he would hold onto his title as head coach next season.

