Twitter Reacts To USC RB Markese Stepp Transfer News

USC running back Markese Stepp announced on Tuesday his transfer news to the University of Nebraska. Stepp entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on December 28, and although some speculated that he would join the Wisconsin Badgers, the midwest native has settled on the Cornhuskers.

Following a short six game season with the Pac-12 south division champions, Stepp ended the 2020 year with 45 carries, 165 yards which was good for 3.67 yards per carry and three touchdowns. He ends his USC career with 100 carries for 505 yards and six touchdowns.

Many took to Twitter to support the redshirt sophomore tailback, here are their reactions.

USC LB Jordan Iosefa "Let’s get to ittt"

USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker "Oh yea. I’m hyped up right now brotha!!!"

Markese Stepp's Mother "I’m ALWAYS in your corner no matter what! Continue to chase your dreams!! God got your back!! I love you! #GBR"

Memphis RB Asa Martin "eat my boy"

USC OL Courtland Ford "Congrats Brudda"

Indiana State RB Titus McCoy "go be great"

