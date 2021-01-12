Talanoa Hufanga Named Co-Recipient of 2020 Polynesian College Football Player Of The Year Award

USC safety Talanoa Hufanga and BYU quarterback Zach Kapono Wilson have been named as co-recipients of the 2020 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award.

The 2020 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award is presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player in the NCAA, that epitomizes "great ability and integrity".

Co-recipient Talanoa Hufanga had a standout 2020 year. The junior safety helped lead USC to a 5-1 record and a shot at the Pac-12 Championship.

Hufanga led USC's defense in tackles (62), interceptions (4) and forced fumbles (2) this season. He ranked third nationally in interceptions per game, 16th in forced fumbles per game, and 19th in tackles per game. To add, he had an interception in four consecutive games this season, and was the first Trojan to do so since 1996.

Hufanga was named a consensus All-American in January and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. The dynamic defensive player has entered the 2021 NFL Draft and remains a top prospect for the 2021 rookie class.

In his virtual acceptance speech Hufanga cited, "I would like to express how grateful I am to be the co-winner of the 2020 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year. First and foremost I would like to thank God for everything he has done for me, I would like to thank my mom, my dad, my brother as well as the USC staff and Coach Helton and my teammates for guiding me every step of the way."

WATCH: Talanoa Hufanga's Full Acceptance Speech

