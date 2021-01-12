USC Final AP Top 25 Poll Ranking Released

Following the national championship game, the AP Top 25 Poll has released their Week 17 rankings.

The final AP Top 25 rankings have been released following Alabama's domination over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday night. The Crimson Tide kept their hold on the No.1 spot following their 52-24 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.

Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes knocked the Clemson Tigers out of the No.2 slot, as Dabo Swinney's team moved to the No.3 ranking. Texas A&M finished at No.4 while the Notre Dame Fighting Irish finished at No.5.

Here are the final [Week 17] AP Poll Top 25 rankings.

1. Alabama [13-0]

2. Ohio State [7-1]

3. Clemson [10-2]

4. Texas A&M [9-1]

5. Notre Dame [10-2]

6. Oklahoma [9-2]

7. Georgia [8-2]

8. Cincinnati [9-2]

9. Iowa State [9-3]

10. Northwestern [7-2]

11. BYU [11-1]

12. Indiana [6-2]

13. Florida [8-4]

14. Coastal Carolina [11-1]

15. Louisiana-Lafayette [10-1]

16. Iowa [6-2]

17. Liberty [10-1]

18. North Carolina [8-4]

19. Texas [7-3]

20. Oklahoma State [8-3]

21. USC [5-1]

22. Miami [8-3]

23. Ball State [7-1]

24. San Jose State [7-1]

25. Buffalo [6-1]

The USC Trojans are the only team to grace the Top 25 list at No.21. Even the Oregon Ducks, who defeated the Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship did not make the Top 25 list after their brutal loss [34-17] to Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Oregon ranked at No.25 in week 16, but they were replaced by Buffalo following the Bulls' recent win over Marshall 17-10. Other teams who saw movement in the final AP Poll were Cincinnati who dropped from No.6 to No.8 following their loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl.

Texas moved up one spot to No.19 following their 55-23 win over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl.

