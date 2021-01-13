LOOK: 2021 WR Michael Jackson III Officially Moves in at USC

Jackson III signed during the Early Signing Period, on December 16, and will join Clay Helton's squad this spring.

It's move in day for 2021 four-star wide receiver, Michael Jackson III. Photos of Jackson III were released on Twitter, sharing the Las Vegas natives Tuesday afternoon arrival on campus.

Jackson III is the second early enrollee to post about his arrival on campus; four-star 2021 Katy (TX) running back Brandon Campbell arrived last week.

Jackson III is the No.6 recruit out of Las Vegas, Nevada per ESPN. The desert native had offers from schools all around the country including Washington, Washington State, UCLA, Texas and Oregon, but ultimately settled on USC.

Jackson III signed during the Early Signing Period, on December 16, and will join Clay Helton's squad this spring.

Here is SI All-American's evaluation of Michael Jackson III:

Prospect: Michael Jackson III

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 198 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines

Committed to: USC

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Potential to add weight and strength. Legs look more developed than the upper body on rock solid frame.

Athleticism: His first step is very good. Open-field speed is also quite good. Fluid running motion. Catches the football with ease. Makes solid cuts. While in the air, able to contort his body to make difficult catches.

Instincts: Natural runner after catching the football. Lateral movements that make defenders miss and help Jackson separate into the second and third levels of the defense. Understands when to cut back or to simply attempt to outrun the defensive player.

Polish: Stays low out his chance, allowing Jackson to maximize acceleration. Explosive side pedal during bubble screens. During punt returns, Jackson’s nimble feet provide the explosion and quickness to elude multiple defenders in tight quarters. As a receiver, he shortens the defensive back’s cushion quite well.

