Matt Leinart Raves About New 'Energy' At USC Football Practice

Leinart attended USC football practice on Thursday afternoon.

Former USC quarterback Matt Leinart attended the Trojans' eighth football practice on Thursday afternoon; and admitted he's excited about the future of the program.

“Stopped by @USC_FB practice today. There’s a new energy and buzz around this staff and around these players. Excited to see the development this year!” Leinart wrote on Twitter.

Former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, was hired by USC on November 28. He is tasked with the challenge of re-energizing a program that finished 4-8 overall last season. 

“I am truly excited to come to USC and join the Trojan Family as its new head football coach," Riley said in a press release.

"USC has an unparalleled football tradition with tremendous resources and facilities, and the administration has made a deep commitment to winning. I look forward to honoring that successful tradition and building on it. The pieces are in place for us to build the program back to where it should be and the fans expect it to be. We will work hard to develop a physical football team that is dominant on both lines of scrimmage, and has a dynamic balanced offense and a stout aggressive defense." 

Leinart played at USC from 2002-05. He became USC's sixth Heisman winner in 2004. 

