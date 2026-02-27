USC Star Alijah Arenas Receives Promising Projection in Latest NBA Mock Draft

Prior to the start of the 2025-26 season, USC Trojans freshman guard Alijah Arenas was coming in with real hype as a potential lottery pick in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft. But with missing a significant portion of the early season, Arenas being out of sight put him out of mind and off of draft boards. Now, despite a delayed debut and a shaky start, he has quickly climbed himself back into first-round conversations.

In Bleacher Report's Feb. 25 mock draft, Arenas lands just within the first round at No. 29 overall to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Writer Jonathan Wasserman compares Arenas to former No. 2 overall pick, Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green, high praise citing his offensive versatility and creativity as having enough upside for a team to take a swing on him in the late first round.

Nonetheless, a late-first round projection for a freshman who began his college career in an induced coma after a terrifying offseason car accident reflects how far Arenas has come in such a short time. With debuting in the middle of conference play and only appearing in ten games so far this season, it's clear that the Arenas' flashes of potential have more than caught the eyes of draft evaluators.

Arenas' Immediate Impact on USC

After missing the first 18 games of the season, Arenas made his college debut on Jan. 21 against the Northwestern Wildcats. Of course, it went about as expected for an 18-year-old coming off major injury. The rust showed early as he finished with eight points, two assists and two steals while showing flashes of on-ball creation but struggling mightily with his efficiency.

In one stretch, he shot 3-for-12 and 3-for-15 in back-to-back games, going a combined 0-for-9 from three. Now as March approaches, Arenas has found his footing a bit, averaging 13.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Arenas is still struggling with his efficiency, shooting 33 percent from the field and 21.7 percent from three. But context beyond simply returning from hiatus matter for the star freshman.

The Trojans did not ease him in. With transfer guard Rodney Rice out for the season, coach Eric Musselman was in dire need of a shot creator to work alongside star forward Chad Baker-Mazara. So USC handed Arenas the keys almost immediately and with Baker-Mazara also missing time with injury, the 18-year-old was asked to be the lead option practically from the minute he got back on the floor.

When Arenas' Draft Stock Skyrocketed

But every star freshman has their hinge moment, and for Arenas that came on Feb. 3 against the Indiana Hoosiers. He erupted for 29 points in 37 minutes, attacking downhill and living at the line (8-for-9). He followed that with 24 points on the road against the Penn State Nittany Lions, including a late go-ahead drive that sealed the win. That two-game heater earned him Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors and reframed his season.

In Arenas' draft evaluation, Wasserman mentions how "reckless" he can be as a shot creator and how raw he still is as a talent. But it seems clear that with his late surge and flashes strong offensive self-creation that if he declares in June, his momentum will favor him getting his named called on draft night.

For now the Trojans are on the outside looking in of the NCAA Tournament as a bubble team that is going to need some major help from outside forces to secure a spot in March Madness. With only a few games left and the Big Ten tournament on the horizon, Arenas is quickly running out of time to show what he can do against top competition.

As things are mocked, Arenas could easily fit in a backcourt next to All-NBA guard Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves are staring at a rough offseason for their backcourt with Mike Conley turning 39 and both Ayo Dosunmu and Nah'Shon Hyland entering unrestricted free agency this summer. The pathway is there for Arenas to play early if this is how things shake out.

But between his confidence on the court, his projection coming in and the backdrop of his father, Gilbert Arenas, being a former All-Star, he surely will be working to continue his rise up draft boards.