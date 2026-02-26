Biggest Potential Game Changer for USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley

The USC Trojans added new faces in various defensive positions including special teams coordinator and /linebackers coach Mike Ekeler. Bringing years of proven experience back to Los Angeles, Ekeler rejoins the USC staff after departing in 2014 after one season.

The former Nebraska special teams coordinator carries over his expertise with the Trojans specials teams and linebackers, two groups that have plenty of room for improvement. With a proven walk-on in Ryon Sayeri at kicker, Ekeler has the chance to strengthen the special teams forces to get USC off on the right foot.

Mike Ekeler Leads Has Goals In Mind For USC Special Teams

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Mike Ekeler (left) watches warmups before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Ekeler comes back to Los Angeles with numerous years of special teams and linebacker experience at Nebraska, Tennessee and Georgia to name a few. Ekeler previously coached at USC in 2013 as the linebackers coach before he headed to Georgia in 2014.

What Ekeler brings to the table is a long background with proven results. With Tennessee from 2021-24, Ekeler's special teams led the nation in cumulative average of yards per punt return with 13.9. In his final two seasons, the Vols compiled the seventh best kickoff touchback percentage with 77.5 percent.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Especially for some of the Trojans' losses last season, making a clear shift on special teams is crucial. When asked about the significance of special teams and how much it affects a game situation, Ekeler emphasized the importance of developing special teams in terms of being able to win games.

"It's how you train them and it's every single day… Our job is to go out there and be technically sound. When those opportunities come up to make game-changing plays in special teams, you got to freaking hit it out of the park," Ekeler said in a USC Athletics interview. "You never know when you're going to get a pitch to hit. You never know when that opportunity to change a game is going to present itself, so you've got to be on edge."

Last season, the Trojans had notable mistakes on special teams towards the end, drawing flags on defending field goals and missed opportunities when scoring extra points. Sayeri was USC's secret weapon when it came to special teams. The freshman walk-on finished the season with a perfect seven field goals made from 40-49 yards out, a record 54-yard field goal and 48 of 48 extra points made.

USC Trojans Revamp Defensive Look

Oct 20, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley (left) and TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson speak before the game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Trojans added Ekeler along with defensive coordinator Gary Patterson to USC's defensive staff, and enters the fall with a new defensive look. Patterson is best known as a College Football Hall of Fame coach tied to his talent with a 4-2-5 defensive look. He also reigns as TCU's winningest head coach.

Especially losing key pieces like linebacker Eric Gentry, defensive linemen Anthony Lucas and Devin Thompkins and safeties Bishop Fitzgerald and Kamari Ramsey, the Trojans will work to fill the gaps as quick as possible and tighten the talent gaps. Ekeler also brings his linebacker experience and will be a siginifcant addition to the position alongside coach Rob Ryan.

USC’s linebacker group featured talented players like Gentry, Desman Stephens II and Jadyn Walker, but it didn’t consistently jump off the page as Trojan fans anticipated. However, with Stephens II entering his second collegiate season alongside Walker—and now paired with Ekeler’s coaching and Patterson’s defensive scheme, the backers could turn into a dangerous group on the field.