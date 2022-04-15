Media Reacts To USC WR Drake London's Pro Day

London spent three seasons at USC, and declared for the NFL Draft in December 2021.

USC wide receiver Drake London held his own individual pro-day on April 15. London is a top prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft, and a projected first round draft pick.

During his final season at USC he recorded 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns. London's 2021 season was cut short, after he suffered an ankle fracture against Arizona. Since October, he has been on the road to recovery, while preparing for the next step in his football career.

Media Reactions to USC WR Drake London's Pro Day:

