Skip to main content

Media Reacts To USC WR Drake London's Pro Day

London spent three seasons at USC, and declared for the NFL Draft in December 2021.

USC wide receiver Drake London held his own individual pro-day on April 15. London is a top prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft, and a projected first round draft pick. 

During his final season at USC he recorded 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns. London's 2021 season was cut short, after he suffered an ankle fracture against Arizona. Since October, he has been on the road to recovery, while preparing for the next step in his football career.

Media Reactions to USC WR Drake London's Pro Day:

Los Angeles Times, Ryan Kartje 

ESPN's Adam Schefter

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

ESPN Draft Analyst, Jordan Reid 

Jets Beat Reporter, DJ Bien-Aime

Sports Writer, Kaelen Jones

FanNation Writer, Nick Cothrel

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

Screen Shot 2022-04-04 at 11.35.35 AM
Football

USC's Korey Foreman Hungry For Success

By All Trojans Staff1 hour ago
IMG_2411
Football

Lincoln Riley Gives Blunt Opinion on USC's Spring Camp

By All Trojans Staff22 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-14 at 9.44.06 AM
Football

USC WR Tahj Washington On Lincoln Riley's Offense

By Talia MassiApr 14, 2022
USATSI_17486137
Football

Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley Unleash Strong Opinions On NIL

By All Trojans StaffApr 14, 2022
USATSI_17418687
Football

JT Daniels Transfers To West Virginia, CFB World Reacts

By All Trojans StaffApr 13, 2022
USATSI_17436838
Football

Former USC QB JT Daniels Commits To West Virginia

By Claudette Montana PattisonApr 13, 2022
USATSI_17809003
Football

Expert Compares USC WR Drake London to Legendary Hall Of Fame TE

By All Trojans StaffApr 12, 2022
USATSI_13989117
Football

Ex-USC TE Michael Trigg Impressing Lane Kiffin In Oxford

By Claudette Montana PattisonApr 12, 2022