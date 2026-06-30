Miami Hurricanes Land Former USC Trojans Receiver Recruit

The Miami Hurricanes stretched their aggressive recruiting tactics out west once again. Even right in front of the USC Trojans.

USC lost its grip on four-star wide receiver Eli Woodard in May, who once was a prized local addition from Chapparal High in Temecula. Woodard came down to UCLA, Cal and Miami as his final three after decommitting from the Trojans, and he now has chosen the Hurricanes.

Yet Woodard's decision marks the second time the Hurricanes landed a former high-profile Trojans pledge.

Last time Miami won Over a USC Trojans Star Recruit

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Brendan Cho (91) runs on to the field for the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woodard choosing Miami draws eerily similar parallels to a past five-star USC and coach Lincoln Riley lost.

Edge rusher Hayden Lowe was a longtime Trojans pledge who chose the Big Ten team before his senior season. However, Miami coach Mario Cristobal plus edge rushers coach and NFL legend Jason Taylor didn't stop pursuing Lowe.

Miami eventually pulled off the massive late flip of the Oaks Christian High of Westlake Village, Ca., star Lowe. He's now expected to battle for one of the edge rusher spots bequeathed by first rounders Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor, who became instrumental behind Miami's return to the National Championship Game.

How USC Lost 4-Star Wide Receiver Eli Woodward

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Micah Banuelos (59), quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and USC Trojans defensive end Jadyn Ramos (95) celebrate after defeating the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC Trojans general manager Chad Bowden has implemented a no-visit policy for committed recruits, and Woodard ultimately wanted to see other programs despite making an early commitment to USC.

Even when a recruit like Woodard committed to the Trojans, coaches don't stop recruiting the talented wide receiver, and Miami eventually won out the second time around.

It's also how the Trojans lost another five-star in edge rusher Xavier Griffin, who took visits elsewhere and eventually decommitted from the 2026 class. Griffin has since signed with Alabama.

How Miami's 2027 Class Compares to USC

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Samuel Coufal (92) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC pulled in the stronger 2026 class compared to Miami in rising to the top. But now it appears the Hurricanes will rank much higher than the Trojans for the 2027 class.

Cristobal and his Hurricanes coaching staff have pulled off other massive flips for this cycle. Including out on the west coast before landing the wideout Woodard. Five-star cornerback from Donte Wright flipped from Georgia to Miami during the late spring. Wright isn't the only notable flip Miami has pulled off.

Five-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant of Columbia, South Carolina dipped out of his LSU commitment, including playing for former USC head coach Lane Kiffin, for the Canes on June 8.

Miami ranks No. 3 overall in both the On3/Rivals and 247Sports rankings. USC sits at No. 10 overall per the former outlet's system. But the Trojans fall at No. 14 overall via 247Sports.

USC never pursued a replacement for Woodard at wide receiver. Although the Trojans attempted to land four-star offensive lineman Isaiah Bertola after Woodard left his recruiting spot open. Bertola since committed to Cal.

Woodard is the lone prominent USC decommit for this cycle.

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