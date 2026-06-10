USC Recruiting Option After Four-Star Offensive Lineman Isaiah Bertola Commits to Cal

The USC Trojans are aiming to land some blue-chip talents now that the calendar flipped to June, mainly focusing on future recruiting classes.

USC will soon host rising 2028 four-star quarterback Donald Tabron II out of Cass Technical High School in Detroit. The Trojans offered a 2029 talent to watch in running back Asir Nembhard of Mater Dei High of Santa Ana.

However, USC sustained one notable June recruitiing loss. Especially a prospect who coach Lincoln Riley, general manager Chad Bowden and the staff tried wooing in late in the 2027 class.

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Isaiah Bertola Commits to Cal

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Helmets at the line of scrimmage as Southern California Trojans offensive lineman J'Onre Reed (50) snaps the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC launched a late push into going after four-star offensive lineman Isaiah Bertola. Trojans insider for On3/Rivals Scott Schrader added how USC "was all in" on pursuing Bertola back on May 27.

Except the Ewa Beach, Hawai'i talent will head to Northern California. Bertola opted to chose the California Golden Bears instead, shutting his recruitment down during the week of June 8.

Bertola became sold about the Golden Bears during his recruiting trip out to Berkeley.

"There’s just so much unconditional love at Cal and that’s what I was looking for. It’s a great school where I can develop under a great coaching staff and get a great education as well," Bertola told national recruiting insider for On3/Rivals Greg Biggins after his commitment.

Who USC Turns to Now Following Isaiah Bertola Decision

Oct 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Justin Dedich (57) lines up against the Arizona Wildcats defense during the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC appeared to have a contingency plan on deck in the event Bertola committed elsewhere. But that plan just backfired two days before Bertola's June 10 decision.

Four-star offensive lineman from Grant High in Sacramento Thurman Lyles received an early June offer from the Trojans. Ironically, Lyles landed an earlier offer from Cal, but that came before the Bertola decision. Now Lyles shut his own recruitment down, choosing the Trojans' rival UCLA to start the week of June 8.

USC more than likely will now focus on a prospect outside of California to make up for the losses of Bertola and Lyles on the recruiting trail. Three-star from Plano, Texas and 6-6 tackle talent Aidan Ray landed a USC offer around the same time as Lyles.

However, Ray announced on his social media pages June 10 that he's planning to visit Westwood and check out UCLA. And this trip becomes an official visit for the tackle talent.

Riley, Bowden and USC offensive line coach Zach Hanson may need to scour elsewhere if the Trojans are adamant about filling the trenches. It may need to come at the expense of looking into the junior college realm or aim to pull off a flip attempt with another lineman.

Or, USC can place a cap on going after any remaining 2027 talents on the line out of respect for the deep 2026 crew coming in. The Trojans loaded the trenches with seven signings there including five-star tackle Keenyi Pepe from IMG Academy. Four-star tackle out of Servite High in Anaheim Drew Fielder leads the 2027 offensive line commits.

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