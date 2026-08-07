Storied Tradition Meets Innovation in USC’s Bloom Football Performance Center

Los Angeles — USC coach Lincoln Riley may have undersold the brilliance of the brand-new $225 million Bloom Football Performance Center. The media got a look at the breathtaking three-story world-class facility on Thursday, August 6 after the university hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony the night before.

The 163,000-square-foot facility is a true spectacle to marvel at. It's a combination of the history and storied tradition that is Trojans football, while incorporating the vision for the future and direction the program appears to be trending towards in this new chapter.

Early Stages of Building the New Facility

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The initial concept of the Bloom Football Performance Center first came into fruition in Riley’s first phone call with USC, and then the process began on a napkin on the plane ride to Los Angeles as he was set to be introduced as the new head coach after leaving Oklahoma in November 2021. The new facility was part of the contingency to get Riley, who had led the Sooners to three appearances in the College Football Playoff, to make the move that left the college football world in shock.

"That was a little bit, in that moment, my way to test how committed SC was," Riley said. "This honestly was probably the biggest test of commitment for, 'How invested are we to get this program back?' When that was met with no hesitations, that was a pivotal part of me taking this job. I think it's fair to say, if that commitment hadn't been made, I probably wouldn't be here.”

USC moves out of John McKay Center, which will be used for study hall. The Trojans had fallen way behind the rest of college football with their old facility and for years, there were real questions whether or not they would be able to build a new facility because of space on campus. But 636 days later after breaking ground in November of 2024, the Bloom Football Performance Center is officially open.

“There's always a way," Riley said. "You gotta get everybody together and just find a way to do it. There's always a way, and we found a way.”

Riley was involved every step of the way and understood that it was something the program needed in this current era of college football with player development and investment, roster retention and recruiting. Riley and other people involved in the project visited numerous college and NFL facilities across the country to gather data and ideas to get the finished product that was unveiled Wednesday night.

Investment into USC Players

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The lobby displays all 11 national championship trophies, eight Heisman Trophy winners, most in college football, and major awards. There’s a Hall of Fame wall for the 14 inductees that suited up for USC with former running back Frank Gifford’s Hall of Fame jacket.

All of it can be seen through the glass outside the building and will be something that is open to the public on gamedays. An immersive showroom completes the initial experience. As the players get past the lobby, Southern Cal has a display on the wall of every player drafted into the NFL.

The first floor also features the athletic medicine suite that is filled with natural light as it looks onto the field and dedicated to maximizing recovery. A fueling station sits on the outside of it. The 12,000-square-foot weight room has custom Nike Strength racks, the first of its kind. Perch technology tracks every lift, and a video board showcases stats. Thirty-foot glass doors provide direct access to the two new practice fields, one grass and one turf.

"I love coming to the weight room in the morning," said USC redshirt junior offensive lineman Tobias Raymond. "The sun is coming up, and you can see it, and you open the doors and you get fresh air blowing in."

A brand-new locker room has seats that fully recline and display the players head shot, hometown and high school and has direct access to the cold plunge and hot tub. The players have a barbershop in the facility that has arcade games, Golden Tee and Big Buck Hunter, and couches.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The second floor is a true investment into the players. It has the team room, 12-position meeting rooms and a 45-foot-wide video wall for players to get mental reps after leaving the meeting room and before hitting the field. The recovery room has float beds, infrared therapy beds, sleep pods, AI-powered massage chairs from Japan, premium hot and cold plunge areas that feel like a luxury resort, and zero-gravity chairs.

Southern Cal is fully committed to its players in the NIL era and helping them grow their brands. Three dedicated creative studios for content creation and storytelling. Players can work hand-in-hand with the Trojans Emmy award winning creative team. The recruiting deck on that floor overlooks the practice field and there's also space for the recruits to relax inside.

The third floor has all the coaches and personnel departments offices. An outdoor terrace has a basketball and pickleball court, foosball, pool and ping pong table. It provides a view of the two practice fields, baseball field, tennis courts, Hollywood sign and downtown Los Angeles. There are high tables, chairs and couches for the players to relax.

“We're proud that it wows people. I'm most proud of just how functional this place is,” Riley said. “As nice as it is, there's not a lot of fluff in this building. Everything in this building is done for a specific purpose. Everything here is done to give our players advantages, to give our football program advantages, and we're going to continue to find different ways to use all the different spaces that we put into this.”

The pictures on the walls throughout the building tell the story of one of college football's most storied and accomplished programs. It also serves as a constant reminder to the current players of the standard that comes with playing at USC.

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