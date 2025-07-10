Miami Hurricanes Leading For USC Trojans Offensive Line Target Breck Kolojay?
The Miami Hurricanes have emerged as the frontrunner for four-star interior offensive lineman Breck Kolojay, a key target for the USC Trojans in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
According to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine, Miami now holds a commanding 70.7 percent chance to land the IMG Academy standout. The Trojans were once viewed as a serious contender following Kolojay’s official visit in June, but they have seen their odds fall to just 2.6 percent.
Kolojay is a 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman out of IMG Academy and was on campus with the USC Trojans for his official visit on June 23. The trip positioned USC as a potential finalist alongside Miami. At the time, USC insider Scott Schrader of On3 described the battle as a tight race between the Trojans and Hurricanes, with no clear timeline for a commitment.
That timeline has now sped up.
Georgia was previously considered one of Kolojay’s top options, but a growing class size and shifting priorities in Athens have seemingly dropped the Bulldogs out of contention. USC, on the other hand, appeared to be gaining momentum heading into the summer, thanks in part to a late recruiting push that included visits and efforts to capitalize on the IMG pipeline.
Kolojay also shares a high school locker room with Keenyi Pope, a five-star tackle and USC’s highest-rated 2026 verbal commit.
Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal is a former offensive lineman himself and has put a clear emphasis on bolstering the trenches. Miami already holds six offensive line commitments in the 2026 class, but just one is a true interior prospect.
That room leaves space for a physically mature, scheme-versatile player like Kolojay. His ability to anchor inside while maintaining the mobility to operate in spread and zone concepts makes him a natural fit for what Miami is building.
The Trojans have recruited well on the offensive line in recent cycles, but the interior spots remain an area of concern given inconsistent development and a lack of true multi-year starters. Kolojay offers a physical ceiling that could eventually rival that of any current USC commit not named Pope, and his experience at IMG would give him an early edge in transitioning to the college game.
While USC has the No. 1 recruiting class in 2026, according to On3's rankings, Miami has a clear distance advantage over the Trojans.
Timing may also be working against USC. The longer Miami maintains pole position, the harder it becomes for Lincoln Riley’s staff to reset the momentum. USC’s recent offensive recruiting has focused heavily on skill positions, but adding another top-tier lineman, especially one with mutual IMG connections, would balance the class and reinforce the Trojans' transition into the Big Ten.
Can Riley and the Trojans beat out Cristobal and Miami for the talented offensive line recruit?