USC Fans Won’t Like the Big Ten Rival Linked to Transfer Devan Thompkins

USC’s roster churn continued Wednesday with another significant defensive departure. Redshirt junior defensive lineman Devan Thompkins plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal adding another layer to a pivotal offseason for coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.

On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Alabama, Georgia, and Oregon are the early programs to watch in Thompkins’ recruitment, setting up a familiar and uncomfortable dynamic for USC, particularly with Big Ten rival Oregon Ducks firmly in the mix.

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback JC French IV (12) is pressured by Trojans defensive tackle Devan Thompkins (8) during the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Thompkins was one of USC’s most reliable interior defenders in 2025. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound tackle posted 31 total tackles (18 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble, emerging as a steady presence up front after years of development. A former three-star recruit from Stockton, California, Thompkins spent all four seasons in cardinal and gold and finally broke through as a full-time starter this fall.

His departure stings not just because of the production lost, but because of the timing. Thompkins was projected to be a core piece of USC’s defensive line rotation again in 2026 as a redshirt senior. Instead, the Trojans will now have to replace an experienced interior defender during a critical transitional period for the program.

Oregon’s Familiar Role in USC’s Portal Headaches

If Thompkins ends up in Eugene, the move would further reinforce a troubling recent trend for USC. Oregon has consistently capitalized on the transfer portal at the Trojans’ expense and has turned those additions into tangible production.

The most notable example is Bear Alexander, who followed a path from Georgia to USC before transferring to Oregon. Alexander flourished with the Ducks this season, posting 39 tackles and 0.5 sacks in 10 games, while making his presence felt in marquee matchups against Penn State and Indiana. His decision to return to Oregon for 2026, despite NFL Draft buzz, spoke volumes about the stability and development he found in Eugene.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning smiles before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Two other recent examples only add to the frustration for USC fans. Wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. and offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon both made their way from Los Angeles to Eugene, strengthening Oregon’s roster after being developed by the Trojans.

Bryant found renewed production with the Ducks, posting 30 receptions for 442 yards and four touchdowns in 2023, followed by 299 yards and four scores this year after an injury-riddled 2024. Pregnon, meanwhile, transferred after starting 25 games at USC, another reminder of Oregon’s recent success turning former Trojans into contributors.

That backdrop makes Oregon’s interest in Thompkins more than just another recruiting note. It’s part of an ongoing rivalry that now extends well beyond the field into roster construction and program momentum. The Ducks already dealt USC a crushing blow on the field this season, a loss that effectively ended the Trojans’ College Football Playoff hopes. Winning portal battles against USC only worsens the situation.

MORE: Lincoln Riley Reveals Significant List Of USC Trojans Missing Alamo Bowl

MORE: Why LaNorris Sellers’ NFL Draft Decision Raises a Big Question for USC’s Jayden Maiava

MORE: Lincoln Riley Reveals Stunning Injury News About Freshman Jahkeem Stewart

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Where USC Goes From Here

Despite the setback, USC is far from short on options. The Trojans are coming off securing the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, a foundation that gives Riley and his staff flexibility as they navigate roster turnover. Younger defenders such as Jide Abasiri and Jahkeem Stewart are expected to see expanded roles next season, accelerating a youth movement along the defensive front. Still, relying solely on development would be risky.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The defensive line is now one of USC’s clearest priorities in the transfer portal. Veteran interior help players with starting experience and physical maturity will be essential to stabilize the unit in 2026. Thompkins’ exit underscores a larger truth for USC: elite recruiting alone isn’t enough in the modern college football landscape. Retention, portal counterpunching, and roster balance matter just as much.

How effectively the Trojans respond, especially if another familiar rival benefits from their loss will go a long way toward defining the next phase of Riley’s rebuild in the Big Ten.