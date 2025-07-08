All Trojans

USC, Alabama, Ohio State Battling For Mater Dei 4-Star Recruit Aaryn Washington

Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington has three programs that have stood out during his recruitment, including his hometown USC Trojans. Can the Trojans land the highly coveted defensive back over Alabama and Ohio State?

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Restoring the USC Trojans recruiting pipeline with Mater Dei (Calif.), a national powerhouse flooded with elite high school talent located less than 40 miles from campus, was a top priority for general manager Chad Bowden when he arrived in Los Angeles back in January. 

They were able to land five-star tight end Mark Bowman, four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and four-star linebacker Shaun Scott in the 2026 cycle. The Trojans are hoping to carry that momentum into the 2027 cycle. 

2027 Mater Dei four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington has seen his recruitment ramp up this calendar year, as he eyes to announce a decision at the Navy All-American Bowl, which will be held on Jan. 10, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas. A ton can happen over the next six months, but USC has made a strong impression and appear to be leaders in the clubhouse for the blue-chip defensive back.

Washington was at USC for Junior Day and has made the short trip to Los Angeles numerous times since then, including a private workout on campus this summer. He’s built a good relationship with defensive backs coach Doug Belk and cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed. The local prospect remains in constant communication with the Trojans coaching staff and has certainly felt the love from his hometown school. 

A couple of other schools will be in play for the No. 19 overall prospect and No. 4 cornerback, per the 247Sports Rankings, including Alabama and Ohio State. 

USC and Alabama have been engaged in several recruiting battles over the years, most notably with top prospects from Mater Dei. While the Trojans pipeline with the premier high school in Southern California dried up earlier this decade, the Crimson Tide established a strong one. 

It started with former Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young in the 2020 cycle, who flipped his commitment from USC to Alabama. Young went on to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy and be selected No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2023 NFL Draft. 

In the 2024 cycle it was five-star cornerback Zabien Brown and then four-star cornerback Chuck McDonald in the 2025 cycle. Former Mater Dei and Trojans cornerback Domani Jackson transferred to Alabama following the conclusion of the 2023 season. 

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Domani Jackson (1) intercepts a pass to seal the win over the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images / Butch Dill-Imagn Images

However, USC has seen its fortunes change against the SEC power in the 2026 cycle. The Tide were major players for Bowman, before he announced his pledge to USC in late May. And the battles haven’t been limited to Southern California prospects. 

Alabama was a finalist for Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill, but it was the Trojans who won out for the top-ranked recruit in the state of Ohio. 

Archbishop Hoban's Elbert 'Roc' Hill IV runs with the ball in the first half of a football game against Central York at Panthers Stadium on Oct. 18, 2024, in Springettsbury Township. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to Washington, USC has zeroed in on a pair of highly touted defensive backs in their backyard, including Washington’s high school teammate, four-star cornerback Danny Lang and Junipero Serra (Calif.) five-star cornerback Duvay Williams. 

