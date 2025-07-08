USC, Alabama, Ohio State Battling For Mater Dei 4-Star Recruit Aaryn Washington
Restoring the USC Trojans recruiting pipeline with Mater Dei (Calif.), a national powerhouse flooded with elite high school talent located less than 40 miles from campus, was a top priority for general manager Chad Bowden when he arrived in Los Angeles back in January.
They were able to land five-star tight end Mark Bowman, four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and four-star linebacker Shaun Scott in the 2026 cycle. The Trojans are hoping to carry that momentum into the 2027 cycle.
2027 Mater Dei four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington has seen his recruitment ramp up this calendar year, as he eyes to announce a decision at the Navy All-American Bowl, which will be held on Jan. 10, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas. A ton can happen over the next six months, but USC has made a strong impression and appear to be leaders in the clubhouse for the blue-chip defensive back.
Washington was at USC for Junior Day and has made the short trip to Los Angeles numerous times since then, including a private workout on campus this summer. He’s built a good relationship with defensive backs coach Doug Belk and cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed. The local prospect remains in constant communication with the Trojans coaching staff and has certainly felt the love from his hometown school.
A couple of other schools will be in play for the No. 19 overall prospect and No. 4 cornerback, per the 247Sports Rankings, including Alabama and Ohio State.
USC and Alabama have been engaged in several recruiting battles over the years, most notably with top prospects from Mater Dei. While the Trojans pipeline with the premier high school in Southern California dried up earlier this decade, the Crimson Tide established a strong one.
It started with former Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young in the 2020 cycle, who flipped his commitment from USC to Alabama. Young went on to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy and be selected No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2023 NFL Draft.
In the 2024 cycle it was five-star cornerback Zabien Brown and then four-star cornerback Chuck McDonald in the 2025 cycle. Former Mater Dei and Trojans cornerback Domani Jackson transferred to Alabama following the conclusion of the 2023 season.
However, USC has seen its fortunes change against the SEC power in the 2026 cycle. The Tide were major players for Bowman, before he announced his pledge to USC in late May. And the battles haven’t been limited to Southern California prospects.
Alabama was a finalist for Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill, but it was the Trojans who won out for the top-ranked recruit in the state of Ohio.
In addition to Washington, USC has zeroed in on a pair of highly touted defensive backs in their backyard, including Washington’s high school teammate, four-star cornerback Danny Lang and Junipero Serra (Calif.) five-star cornerback Duvay Williams.