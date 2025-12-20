Lincoln Riley Addresses Importance of Re-Signing Quarterback Jayden Maiava

The USC Trojans announced the re-signing of quarterback Jayden Maiava. Of all the re-signings the program has announced, Maiava’s may be the most significant as the Trojans will have their starting quarterback return for another year.

As the team prepares for the Alamo Bowl, USC coach Lincoln Riley met with the media and discussed the significance of Maiava re-signing with the Trojans.

“It’s great. It’s, I think anytime you can get a returning guy like that, that’s now played a good amount of football, I think it’s, I think it’s important. He’s also become a good leader in this program, and I would expect that to continue and improve,” Riley said.

Jayden Maiava’s Growth To Lead To USC Success

Maiava transferred to USC ahead of the 2024 season, but he did not start immediately with the Trojans. Maiava was given the reins in the final four games of the 2024 season, winning three of them.

In those four games, Maiava showed his potential, and in his second year with USC, the quarterback is stepping up through the 2025 season. His play helped lead the Trojans down the field at a high level, leading to big wins.

Heading into the Alamo Bowl, Maiava has passed for 3,431 yards and 23 touchdowns. He finished the regular season with the most passing yards in the Big Ten conference, proving his skill set. He also utilized his legs at a high level, rushing for 150 yards and six touchdowns.

Last year, Maiava led the Trojans to a Las Vegas Bowl win in his fourth start with the team. It was a close game, but the USC quarterback helped lead a comeback, ensuring the Trojans finish the season with a winning record.

While the Trojans will be without wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, two star offensive weapons, Maiava has a chance to show he can lead the team to success, no matter who his targets are.

With Maiava's return, he will likely be an early favorite for the Heisman Trophy and could become one of the top picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. Riley has a history of coaching talented quarterbacks, and another season with the Trojans' coach can help Maiava reach an even higher level.

Importance Of Returning Players In 2026

With Maiava and several players returning to the team in 2026, the USC Trojans have the roster it will take to make the College Football Playoff. Returning players can step up as leaders on and off the field, while improving their level of play.

USC does not have the easiest schedule next season, hosting the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes, and traveling to face the Indiana Hoosiers and Penn State Nittany Lions. Having a returning veteran who has stepped up as a leader will be crucial as the Trojans push for a playoff appearance.

“The majority of this team, you know, has already re-signed, and we kind of already know that those guys are going to be here. And it’s cool too for those guys to show how much they believe in this place and what we’re doing. And the exciting thing is you look ahead, and you start to imagine pairing what we’re going to have coming back with, you know, with what’s going to walk in the door here in three weeks or so.”

“It always starts with your returning guys that have been in the fire because those are the ones that are going to lead you at the end of the day,” Riley continued.

USC has an elite 2026 recruiting class joining the program, and there are still players to add through the transfer portal. Having Maiava return for another season will keep consistency on offense next year, helping avoid taking a step back as the team is on the cusp of a playoff appearance.

