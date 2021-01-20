Michael Pittman Jr. Reacts To Philip Rivers Retirement News

The former USC WR congratulated the veteran QB on his 17-year career.

On Wednesday, Colts QB Philip Rivers announced his retirement from the National Football League. After 17 seasons, the 39-year old is officially hanging up his cleats.

Rivers had quite a career as a professional athlete. He was taken as the No.4 overall pick by the New York Giants in the 2004 NFL Draft; after finishing his impressive collegiate career at N.C. State.

The QB started in 51 straight contests from 2000 through 2003 and broke several school and ACC records at N.C. State. He completed 1,087-of-1,710 pass attempts [63.6%] for 13,484 yards with 95 touchdowns to 34 interceptions.

Rivers spent 16 seasons with the San Diego now Los Angeles Chargers. He completed 4,908-of-7,591 passes [64.7 %] for 59,271 yards and had 397 touchdowns.

Rivers left the Chargers after the 2019 season and signed with the Indianapolis Colts for 2020. He showed up in Indy and made an immediate impact, and became the starter for the Colts upon his arrival. This season he played in 16 games, went 369-of-543 completion/attempts [68%], had 4,169 yards passing and 24 touchdowns.

Many of River's teammates took to Twitter to congratulate the veteran QB on his momentous career. Rookie Michael Pittman Jr. took to social media and wrote,

"Daggum, thank you for being a great leader and teacher. Gonna miss you uncle Phil"

Punter Rigoberto Sanchez said, "Great leader and teammate."

Running Back Marlon Mack cited, "Thank You 17 !"

Tight End Mo Ali-Cox mentioned, "Congrats on a great career 17, made this year more special than you know it. You will be missed!"

Rivers ends his NFL career with 244 games played, 5277-of-8134 completion/attempts [64.9%], 63,440 yards, 421 touchdowns and 209 interceptions.

