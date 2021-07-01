Michael Pittman Jr. Recaps 2020 Season: "It Wasn’t What I Was Hoping For"

After a rocky rookie campaign, Pittman Jr. looks to emerge as a big time playmaker for the Colts in 2021.

Former USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is gearing up for a big season with the Indianapolis Colts.

After injuries prevented the wideout from hitting the ground running, he heads into the 2021 season with high exceptions for himself.

Despite finishing his the 2020 COVID-19 season with eight starts, 40 receptions, 503 yards and one touchdown, Pittman Jr. has higher expectations for himself this year.

"I’m really critical of myself, so I would say it wasn’t what I was hoping for. It wasn’t up to my level of play, I think," Pittman Jr. told The Spun. "I don’t like to cap myself because I feel like I haven’t really shown half of what I can do, but I have lofty goals. I want to be an All-Pro, make the Pro Bowl and win a Super Bowl. There are other goals too and I can go on for hours, but those are the main goals I want to accomplish."

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Buffalo Bills [USA TODAY]

It's believed by many that Pittman Jr. may be able to solidify the No. 1 wide receiver spot for the Colts this fall. With his overall athleticism and tremendous potential, the former Trojan could become a breakout star for Frank Reich’s system, if he can stay healthy.

Pittman Jr. enters year-two with the Colts with high ambitions, a new quarterback and more experience in the league. He has already started connecting with new QB Carson Wentz, and is 'excited' to see what he can bring to the franchise.

"He has a strong arm, he’s a smart guy and he’s really athletic. I think he’s going to be great for us. I’ve worked with him a lot and I’m excited to see what he can do this year. I think he’s going to try to prove everyone wrong." [The Spun]

Colts QB Carson Wentz [USA TODAY]

USC has a track record of sending elite talent into the NFL. Pittman Jr. is no exception, and if he can double or triple his stats from last season, he could very well be on his way to accomplish those 'high ambitions' this year.

----

You may also like:

[USC Trojans Predicted to Have Best WR Corps in Pac-12]

[LOOK: Alijah Vera-Tucker Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com