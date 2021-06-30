LOOK: Former USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend

Former USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker took a big step in his personal life ahead of the 2021 NFL season, proposing to longtime girlfriend Jessie.

Courtesy Brett Neilon [Instagram]

According to the couples social media accounts, the pair have been together for over five years and met back in high school.

Courtesy Alijah Vera-Tucker [Instagram]

Vera-Tucker's fiancé has been present for AVT's draft experience and tremendous career at USC. The No. 14 overall pick spent four seasons with the USC Trojans, before declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. In 2020, he made the switch from guard to tackle, which undoubtedly helped his draft stock.

According to Pro Football Focus, he played 975 total snaps in pass protection and allowed only five sacks, three quarterback hits and eight quarterback hurries. Vera-Tucker's career pass-blocking grade was 91.6, which is the second-highest among offensive linemen in the 2021 draft class.

Things are looking good for Vera-Tucker, as he begins his NFL career with the New York Jets. The former Trojan has already gained recognition from the Jets' coaching staff and NFL hall of famers.

Hall of Fame offensive tackle Anthony Muñoz recently said, "The first thing I knew about Vera-Tucker was that he played guard, he opted out because of Covid, then when the Pac-12 decided to play, he played left tackle and he played extremely well. I knew he was versatile, to move from inside to outside and to be effective. ... I knew he was a pretty good offensive lineman, but the thing I noticed right away was how genuine and down to earth he is. At the same time, he's focused and eager to get to work. He wanted to learn. That's the sign of a guy who's going to be a great, great player. He wants to learn and he's not satisfied with his performance at the college level."

