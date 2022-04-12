Ex-USC TE Michael Trigg Impressing Lane Kiffin In Oxford

Former USC tight end Michael Trigg has already impressed Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin during his short time in Oxford. Trigg transferred to Ole Miss in January, after spending one season at USC.

Micheal Trigg

“He has such a unique skill set,” Kiffin said according to 247Sports.

“(Dawson) Knox was here, and we were talking about it afterwards. You just said grown man catches. I’m trying to describe what it looks like. It looks like when the older guys play with the younger guys, and there’s the guy in high school playing with the junior high guys. That’s kind of how he plays. Not necessarily faster and quicker than everybody, but his ball control and his length … makes it look like he’s older and playing with younger guys. It’s very unique.”

Trigg was the No. 4 overall tight end in the 2021 recruiting class. Last season he recorded seven receptions, 109 yards and one touchdown.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook