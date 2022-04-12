Skip to main content

Ex-USC TE Michael Trigg Impressing Lane Kiffin In Oxford

Trigg transferred to Ole Miss in January, after spending one season at USC.

Former USC tight end Michael Trigg has already impressed Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin during his short time in Oxford. Trigg transferred to Ole Miss in January, after spending one season at USC.

Micheal Trigg 

Micheal Trigg 

“He has such a unique skill set,” Kiffin said according to 247Sports.

“(Dawson) Knox was here, and we were talking about it afterwards. You just said grown man catches. I’m trying to describe what it looks like. It looks like when the older guys play with the younger guys, and there’s the guy in high school playing with the junior high guys. That’s kind of how he plays. Not necessarily faster and quicker than everybody, but his ball control and his length … makes it look like he’s older and playing with younger guys. It’s very unique.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Trigg was the No. 4 overall tight end in the 2021 recruiting class. Last season he recorded seven receptions, 109 yards and one touchdown.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_8124587
Recruiting

2024 LB Dylan Williams Commits To USC

By All Trojans Staff17 hours ago
USATSI_17923565
Basketball

Three USC Basketball Players Declare For NBA Draft

By Claudette Montana Pattison18 hours ago
USATSI_17016896
Football

Ex-USC QB Kedon Slovis Details Transition To Pitt After Spring Game

By Claudette Montana PattisonApr 11, 2022
USATSI_18049892
Football

CFB World Offers Condolences Over Dwayne Haskins' Passing

By All Trojans StaffApr 9, 2022
USATSI_17485120
Football

USC Player Exposes 'Biggest Difference' Between Alabama and USC Football

By All Trojans StaffApr 8, 2022
USATSI_17257462
Football

Matt Leinart Raves About New 'Energy' At USC Football Practice

By Claudette Montana PattisonApr 8, 2022
USATSI_17093012
Football

Clay Helton: 'My Happiness Is More Important Than Where I’m At'

By All Trojans StaffApr 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-07 at 11.17.08 AM
Football

Sam Darnold Has Fascinating Reaction To Carolina Potentially Drafting a QB

By Claudette Montana PattisonApr 7, 2022