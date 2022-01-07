Former USC RB Coach Mike Jinks Joining AAC Football Program

Former USC running backs coach Mike Jinks will join Dana Holgorsen's staff at Houston according to The Athletics' Bruce Feldman. Jinks is expected to fulfill an 'off-field role'.

Jinks joined USC's staff in December of 2018, and spent three seasons with the Trojans. Prior to his stint in Southern California, Jinks served as the head coach for Bowling Green [2016-18] and running backs coach at Texas Tech [2013-15].

Jinks coached many talented tailbacks at USC including, Vavae Malepeai, Keaontay Ingram, Markese Stepp, and Stephen Carr.

Lincoln Riley hired former Utah running backs coach Kiel McDonald to replace Jinks. This season under McDonald, Utah led the Pac-12 in rushing yards with 3,034 and 216.7 yards per game. McDonald spent five seasons with the Utes.

