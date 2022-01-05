Skip to main content
    Report: USC Football Makes Huge Offensive Hire

    Lincoln Riley has added another member to his staff.

    Former Utah running backs coach Kiel McDonald, is headed to USC according to several reports.

    McDonald posted a farewell message to 'Ute Nation' following Utah's 48-45 loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

    "To Ute Nation, from the sea of red in Vegas for the championship game to the moments of loudness for Ty and Aaron, you've been amazing for these young men," McDonald said. "Coach Whitt, thank you for giving me a chance to coach amongst some of the best teachers, developers, and men in the country."

    This season under McDonald, Utah led the Pac-12 in rushing yards with 3,034 and 216.7 yards per game. In 2019, senior Zack Moss clinched his third consecutive 1,000-yard season and became Utah's all-time leading rusher.

    The Trojans' new coach spent five seasons with the Utes.

    -----

